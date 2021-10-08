Specialty Tractor Market CAGR, Key Players, Applications, Products and Regions Till 2028
Specialty Tractor Market was valued at USD 100.77 Billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% CAGR forecast 2028NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Specialty Tractor market was valued at USD 91.4 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 132.1 billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period (from 2019-2028). The growth of agriculture in developing regions is one of the key reasons that are driving the growth of the market. Further, government subsidies for farm mechanization is another crucial factor helping in the growth of the market. Tractors are used in farms to help the farmers in performing chores like construction and load pulling. Agricultural usage dominates the usage segment of tractors.
Top Key Player:
John Deere, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, CNH Industrial NV, Kubota Corporation, AGCO, Same Deutz-Fahr, Kuhn, CLAAS, JCB, MTZ (Minsk) and others are operating in the marketplace
Further key findings from the report suggest-
New niche market segment of specialty tractors with power below 30 HP is growing. These tractors have major applications in in vineyards, orchards, , horticulture, fruits, veggies, and sugarcane
Specialty tractors made for the applications of orchards or vineyards are witnessing a shift from 30HP 2WD to 22HP 4WD
These tractors have major applications in agriculture, and particularly in orchards and vineyards.
Narrow type of tractors is usually used in vineyards due to the narrowest rows of wines and less stable surface
Low profile tractors are mostly used in orchards due to the mountainous ground or hilly regions. It ensures greater stability than traditional tractors. Low clearance tractors are used for canopied, pergola, or vase cultivation. The compact tractors are used to have better field view and the driving position
The small size of the narrow tractors assists farmers to harvest their crop with less damage to vines, fruits, and trees allowing higher yields and a more significant return on their investment
Massey Ferguson launched the MF3700 series of specialty tractors. This tractor series is developed for the orchards and vineyard farmers, those requiring stability on slopes. These specialty tractors are majorly designed for high-value farmers requiring tailored features
Demand for increased agricultural yield is the prime factor driving the demand for specialty tractor from the agriculture segment. Further, specialty tractors are manufactured by considering the nature of sensitive fruit and vegetable crops and many times farmers have to squeeze between narrow rows of his farm
New Holland developed a lower power range - compact specialty tractors. This tractor series is specially developed for orchard, nut and viticulture farmers
Manufactures are more focusing on the operator’s comfort
Kubota’s M-series specialty tractors offer a touch screen control panel, optional guidance system, and are designed to maximize the operator’s comfort
John Deere has started offering integrated AutoTrac guidance and JDLink applications in their regular product range
Narrow range specialty tractors are expected to witness a steady, robust growth owing to their feature of navigating through the narrow path
Orchards farmers work under unique circumstances, and they need tractors small enough to go between tight rows, with a low profile to have superior mobility and avoid damaging low-hanging fruit
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the industry by Type, by Drive, by Application, by Power and by Region:
Specialty Tractor by Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2028)
Narrow
Low Profile
High Clearance
Specialty Tractor by Drive (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2028)
2WD
4WD
Specialty Tractor by Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2028)
Agriculture
Orchard
Vineyard
Others
Forestry
Construction
Others
Specialty Tractor by Power (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2028)
< 75 HP
>75 HP
Specialty Tractor by Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2028)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
Italy
Germany
UK
Spain
Benelux
Rest of the Europe
Asia Pacific
Australia
New Zealand
China
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
