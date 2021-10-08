REVISED COVID-19 Daily Update 10-8-2021

*Please note that the death of a 91-year old male from Hancock County has been retracted from the October 7, 2021 report as further investigation revealed the death was not caused by COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year old male from Harrison County, a 62-year old male from Wirt County, a 74-year old male from Mingo County, an 88-year old female from Tucker County, a 71-year old male from Mingo County, an 82-year old female from Berkeley County, a 69-year old male from Harrison County, an 89-year old male from Hancock County, a 73-year old female from Cabell County, an 83-year old female from Marion County, a 65-year old female from McDowell County, a 91-year old male from Webster County, a 66-year old female from Wood County, a 61-year old male from Raleigh County, a 70-year old female from Marshall County, a 43-year old female from Jackson County, a 61-year old female from Raleigh County, an 89-year old female from Kanawha County, a 59-year old female from Mingo County, a 74-year old female from Tucker County, a 48-year old female from Cabell County, a 77-year old female from Randolph County, a 79-year old male from Logan County, a 61-year old female from Jackson County, a 51-year old male from Wood County, a 92-year old female from Boone County, a 65-year old male from Raleigh County, a 47-year old male from Doddridge County, a 74-year old male from Harrison County, an 88-year old male from Lewis County, a 77-year old female from Webster County, an 80-year old female from Jefferson County, an 83-year old female from Mercer County, a 49-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Jefferson County, a 71-year old female from Mingo County, a 51-year old male from Marshall County, a 102-year old female from Jefferson County, a 71-year old male from Lincoln County, a 72-year old female from Kanawha County, a 57-year old male from Boone County, and a 67-year old female from Logan County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 72-year old male from Pleasants County, a 77-year old male from Pleasants County, a 72-year old male from Cabell County, a 73-year old male from Mercer County, a 93-year old male from Fayette County, a 68-year old male from Putnam County, a 75-year old male from Monongalia County, an 88-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 58-year old male from Marion County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, an 80-year old male from Upshur County, a 62-year old male from Wyoming County, a 68-year old male from Berkeley County, a 94-year old female from Marion County, a 74-year old male from Lincoln County, a 54-year old female from Kanawha County, a 78-year old male from Mingo County, a 55-year old male from Wyoming County, a 52-year old male from McDowell County, a 62-year old female from Monongalia County, a 71-year old female from Mercer County, a 53-year old male from Mercer County, a 92-year old male from Ohio County, a 93-year old female from Kanawha County, an 87-year old female from Cabell County, a 60-year old male from Marion County, a 73-year old male from Pleasants County, and a 68-year old male from Preston County. These deaths range from October 2020 through September 2021.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you are eligible, I urge you to schedule your COVID vaccine today.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (65), Berkeley (796), Boone (192), Braxton (81), Brooke (90), Cabell (605), Calhoun (25), Clay (44), Doddridge (97), Fayette (288), Gilmer (51), Grant (109), Greenbrier (184), Hampshire (97), Hancock (176), Hardy (96), Harrison (771), Jackson (217), Jefferson (258), Kanawha (1,073), Lewis (166), Lincoln (158), Logan (176), Marion (578), Marshall (198), Mason (179), McDowell (213), Mercer (428), Mineral (177), Mingo (151), Monongalia (286), Monroe (63), Morgan (94), Nicholas (198), Ohio (166), Pendleton (21), Pleasants (36), Pocahontas (39), Preston (311), Putnam (445), Raleigh (394), Randolph (108), Ritchie (83), Roane (136), Summers (35), Taylor (101), Tucker (46), Tyler (59), Upshur (168), Wayne (322), Webster (70), Wetzel (140), Wirt (39), Wood (652), Wyoming (175). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

