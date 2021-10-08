Car Care Products Industry Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast by 2026
Reports And Data
Car Care Products market was valued at USD 13.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 19.06 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% CAGR forecast 2026NEW YORK, NA, UNITED STATE, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Car Care Products market was valued at USD 13.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 19.06 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period (from 2018 – 2026). The rising demand for high-performance chemical products which are used for long-lasting durability and quality of cars. Old vehicles and the declining trend of replacement of vehicles also support the growth of the market. The car care products market is majorly driven by the growing security and safety needs.
Top Key Players:
Many companies like 3M (USA), Illinois Tool works (USA), Autoglym (UK), Sonax (Germany), Würth Group (Germany), Soft99 Corporation (Japan), Tetrosyl (UK), Simoniz USA (USA), Turtle Wax (USA), Liqui Moly (Germany), Northern Labs (USA), and others are operating in the marketplace
As car care products are used to maintain the varnish of the vehicle body or to remove dirt from vehicles’ parts, the main hazardous components in the car care product are tensides, solvents, bases and acids, and several types of additives. The most commonly used solvents in car care products seem to be mineral oil distillates (Naptha; heavy, medium, and or light fractions), which are likely (contain substances which can) to cause cancer or gene mutations. Many of these naphtha solvents may also result into aspiration hazards. This implies substances may enter the lower respiratory system directly through mouth or nose and might cause severe pulmonary damage or inflammations. Other few substances in car care products (mostly different types of alcohols) likely to cause corrosion or irritation of the skin and severe damage to eyes. This might restrain the growth of traditional car care product and might result in developing less hazardous car care products
Further key findings from the report suggest-
Manufacturers of cleaning products are innovating the entire product line. One of the major trends in the system is bio-based cleaning products. In bio-based cleaning products, manufacturers have replaced fossil-based ingredients with bio-based ingredients like enzymes or plant oil
Cleaning products segment are projected to be the leading segment of the overall car care product market during the forecast period
Sustainability trend has taken priority over the last few years. ~80% of all ingredients found in car care products launched in North America claimed to be green solutions like plant-based and biodegradable products.
The increasing need for environmentally friendly and waterless/no-rinse products owing to growing environmental concerns and restrictions
Demand for the water-based solvent is increasing due to several reasons like several countries around the globe are facing the issue of water shortage, and hence governments are imposing rules and regulations towards the usage of water. Also, in multiple cases, the customer does not require water to clean the surface after the application of water-based solvents, but it can be wiped off the surface of the vehicle with a dry cloth
Car Care Products by Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Cleaning and Caring
Polishing and Waxing
Sealing glaze and coating
Protection
Ice Scrappers
Other
Car Care Products by Component Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Glass
Rubber
Leather
Metal Bodies
Other
Car Care Products by Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Online
Brick and Mortar
Auto Beauty Shops
Service Centres and Garages
Super and Hyper Markets
Company Authorised Shops
Car Care Products by Solvent (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Water-based Solvents
Foam-based Solvents
Car Care Products by Application Area (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Interior
Seat
Dashboard
Windows, glass, mirrors
Other
Exterior
Bumper
Bodywork
Tyres and Rims
Windows, glass, mirrors
Other
Car Care Products by Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Spain
Italy
Benelux
Rest of the Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
