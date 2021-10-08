Construction Equipment and Heavy Equipment Market Size Worth USD 196.4 Billion by 2026 – Reports and Data
Reports And Data
Major contributing factor for growth of market for Construction Equipment & Heavy Equipment are increasing urbanization & industrialization in developing regionNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Construction Equipment & Heavy Equipment Market is expected to grow from USD 142.3 billion in 2018 to USD 196.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period. High demand of construction and heavy equipment from the infrastructure sector, due to rising construction activities, increase in government investment due to rising demand in residential segment, and urbanization and economic growth in the developing countries are some of the driving factors of the market.
High initial investment, repairing costs and maintenance costs, issues regarding export of machinery across the globe, and concerns regarding future residual values and depreciation may restrain the growth of the Construction Equipment & Heavy Equipment market.
The 100+ paged report offers extensive overview of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, sales network and distribution channel, market demand, and segments and sub-segments. The report offers key insights about the prominent companies operating in the market and their business plans, expansion strategies, and global market position.
Key players with in Construction Equipment & Heavy Equipment market Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., Komatsu Ltd., AB Volvo, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., JC Bamford Excavators Ltd. (JCB), Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Liebherr Group, Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd and Terex Corporation
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The Construction Equipment & Heavy Equipment market is segmented by machinery type into earthmoving equipment, material handling, heavy construction vehicles, and others. The earth moving equipment are expected to witness highest growth of approx. CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period, due to its low operating costs, and emerging technologies in the field, such as smart and internet-enabled intelligent excavators.
• The Construction Equipment & Heavy Equipment market is segmented by application into excavation & demolition, heavy lifting, tunneling, material handling, and recycling & waste management. Excavation and demolition is expected to witness highest growth of CAGR 4.83% during the forecast period, since it delivers improvised outputs, performance, and efficiency along with being cost-effective. Moreover, excavators are used for rescue in natural calamities and mining activities of metals and minerals as well, thus contributing to the growth of the segment.
• The Construction Equipment & Heavy Equipment market is segmented by industry verticals into construction, oil & gas, mining, infrastructure, manufacturing and others (forestry & agriculture). Infrastructure is expected to witness highest growth CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, due to the huge investments of the governments in the infrastructure sector. Construction and manufacturing segments can also be expected to have a high growth in the forecast period.
• The Construction Equipment & Heavy Equipment Market is segmented by Geography into North, America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. APAC dominates the market and is expected to witness highest growth in its CAGR 4.8% during the forecast period, since the region comprises of the largest developing countries, like Japan, China and India, huge investments in the urbanization & industrialization and the growing population of this region.
For the purpose of this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of machinery type, applications, industry verticals, and regional analysis.
Construction Equipment & Heavy Equipment Market by machinery type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
Earthmoving Equipment
Material Handling Equipment
Heavy Construction Vehicles
Others
Construction Equipment & Heavy Equipment Market by applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
Excavation & Demolition
Heavy Lifting
Material Handling
Recycling & Waste Management
Tunneling
Construction Equipment & Heavy Equipment Market, by industry verticals (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
Construction
Oil & Gas
Mining
Infrastructure
Manufacturing
Others (Forestry & Agriculture)
The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.
Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.
Regional Bifurcation of the Construction Equipment And Heavy Equipment Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
