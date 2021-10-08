Submit Release
The Special Representative for West Africa and The Sahel Encourages National Stakeholders of The Gambia to Redouble Their Efforts Towards the Holding of Peaceful, Credible, and Inclusive Elections in December

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mahamat Saleh ANNADIF has concluded today a two-day visit to the Republic of The Gambia.

The visit is part of the regular activities of UNOWAS to support The Gambia in its ongoing efforts to consolidate peace and democracy.  It was also an opportunity to discuss the status of preparedness of the national institutions towards the holding of peaceful, transparent, and inclusive elections, scheduled on 4 December 2021.

During his visit, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General was received in audience by the President of The Gambia, HE Adama Barrow. He also had a series of meetings with the  Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Justice, and other key national stakeholders, including the political parties, the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC), the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the United Nations Country Team, and the diplomatic corps accredited in Banjul.

The Special Representative commended the authorities for the progress being made in reinforcing the confidence of the Gambians in the electoral process. In this regard, he encouraged the Gambian stakeholders to redouble their efforts towards ensuring the holding of peaceful elections on the 4th of December, which will contribute to the consolidation of democracy and development in The Gambia.

M.ANNIDIF applauded the work being accomplished by the TRRC in promoting individual and community-based reconciliation while fostering the fight against impunity.

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel, reiterated UNOWAS engagement, and called on bilateral partners to do their utmost to support The Gambia in holding successful elections.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).

