Submit Release
News Search

There were 637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,960 in the last 365 days.

Undersecretary for Political Affairs Meets Director of Middle East and North Africa Affairs at US National Security Council

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, HE Dr. Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, met at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Washington, with the Director of Middle East and North African Affairs at the US National Security Council, HE Ambassador Barbara Leaf, and a candidate for the position of Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs.

HE Dr. Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, stressed the depth of the historical relations and the distinguished strategic partnership between the Kingdom and the US, reviewing ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and advance it to broader horizons.

HE Dr. Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, indicated that the Abraham Peace Agreement represents a new stage in the Middle East, indicating that the agreement contributes to creating a safe and prosperous environment for all the peoples of the region.

HE Ambassador Barbara Leaf, stressed the strength of the relations between the Kingdom and the US in all areas of joint cooperation, praising the Kingdom's role in consolidating a culture of dialogue, peace and coexistence, wishing it continued progress and prosperity.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kingdom of Bahrain.

You just read:

Undersecretary for Political Affairs Meets Director of Middle East and North Africa Affairs at US National Security Council

Distribution channels: Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.