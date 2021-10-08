Bone Densitometer Market Global Industry Share, Size, Key Players, Trends, Competitive And Regional Forecast To 2027
Reports And Data
The increasing cases of osteoporosis globally, growing lifestyle diseases and the rising geriatric population.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data’s latest market research report, titled ‘Bone Densitometer Market,’ is inclusive of critical data & information related to the global Bone Densitometer industry. The report exhaustively studies the latest and upcoming market trends, industry revenue growth rate, present and estimated market size and values, regional market revenue shares, and key market dynamics such as drivers & opportunities, restraints & challenges, cost structure, supply chain risks, and competitive scenario.
According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Bone Densitometer Market was valued at USD 244.6 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 338.8 million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1%.
To get a sample copy of the report, click on @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2776
The Bone Densitometer industry report includes actionable insights into industry and highlights the leading products offered by the industry players, technological innovations, pricing structure, profit margins, sales statistics, end-use landscape, and distribution network. Other major aspects covered in the report include volatility in demand and supply, paradigm shifts in production & consumption patterns, import/export analysis, and a wide range of macro-economic and micro-economic growth indicators. The study includes in-depth SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Analysis intended to acquaint the reader with the current scenario of the Bone Densitometer industry.
Bone densitometer is a simple, rapid, and noninvasive device that is used to measure density of bone to diagnose osteoporosis. The rising prevalence of osteoporosis across the globe is the vital factor for anticipated market growth. Lowered quality of lifestyle and reduced intake of essential nutrients has also increased conditions such as low bone density due to which high chances of fractures may occur. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, more than 320,000 hip fractures are registered annually in North America and are associated with an average mortality rate of 21% in a year. It is estimated to cause 3 million fractures costing USD around 25 billion by 2025 worldwide.
The increasing geriatric population which faces issues of low bone density due to aging could be a major market driver. This population is immensely vulnerable to osteoporosis and fractures associated due to bone related diseases. Moreover, increasing technological advancements in various regions are projected to fuel market growth in the future. One of the major cause of the osteoporosis is low level of estrogen. Reduced level of estrogen is more profound in postmenopausal women. The prevalence of osteoporosis in the case of menopausal women could be a major driver contributing to the growth of the market. According to the estimates provided by the International Osteoporosis Foundation, approximately 200 million women are affected by osteoporosis worldwide. Moreover, about 1 in 3 women over the age of 50 were found to be suffering from osteoporotic fractures. However, some factors, including the high cost of densitometers and less awareness about the bone densitometers, are expected to be some restraints for the market.
The COVID-19 impact:
The pandemic outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 has negatively affected the market growth of bone densitometer for a shorter time span followed by recovery with a stable demand of the market. The infection has attacked around 200 countries with approximately 15 million active cases across the globe. To flatten the impact of infection practices like physical distancing and restricted international trade were initiated in different nations. Physical distancing led to shut down of several manufacturing plant and disrupted supply chain or insufficient inventory of medical devices as a result of changed equation within international business trades. However, uplifting of lock down and steady market flow have promised steady recovery in the growth.
To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bone-densitometer-market
Top companies profiled in the global Bone Densitometer industry analysis report:
Hologic, Inc., GE Healthcare, Diagnostic Medical Systems Group, Echolight S.P.A, Scanflex Healthcare AB, Swissray Global Healthcare Holding, Ltd., Medonica Co., Ltd., Oscare Medical Oy, Osteosys Corporation and OSI Systems, Inc.
The global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has gained significant momentum since the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health crisis has led to an unprecedented impact on the industry and brought about major disruptions in healthcare technologies. Growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide, increasing cases of COVID-19 infections, enforcement of stringent norms and regulations by world-leading healthcare regulatory authorities, and increasing government initiatives towards public safety measures are major factors contributing to industry revenue growth. Rising focus of pharmaceutical companies on vaccine development, increasing COVID-19 support from international health agencies, rapidly increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnological research & development activities, and growing healthcare expenditure of consumers further propel the industry revenue growth.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Lifestyle diseases such as osteoporosis and obesity are prominently increasing worldwide costing around USD 167 billion annual expenses worldwide, thus, early diagnosis of such diseases are majorly in demand. To capture the client needs companies are developing products. For instance, Norland at Swissray in July 2020, launched ELITE Bone Densitometer (DXA) for osteoporosis and obesity.
• Many companies and institutions are spreading awareness about osteoporosis and its prevention methods in different regions. For instance, every year on 20th October World Osteoporosis Day is organized by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), wherein, various participants explain the importance of bone health and to manage bone density for better health.
• Various regions are being introduced with services including bone testing to improve medical services. For instance, in September 2019, Northwest Specialty Hospital opened Northwest Bone Health in North Idaho.
• Furthermore, the center provides services like Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scanner which is capable of assessing trabecular bone score (TBS) and vertebral fracture assessment (VFA). Also, the other novel therapies including bisphosphonates, IV infusions, Prolia, Forteo, and Tymlos are also provided at the center
Get a flat discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2776
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Bone Densitometer market on the basis of technology, application end use and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
• Axial Bone Densitometry
o DXA Technology
o Quantitative Computed Tomography
• Peripheral Bone Densitometry
o Single Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry
o Radiographic Absorptiometry
o Quantitative Ultrasound
o Peripheral Quantitative Computed Tomography
o Peripheral Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry
Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
• Osteoporosis and Osteopenia
• Cystic Fibrosis
• Rheumatoid Arthritis
• Body Composition Measurement
End-use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Diagnostic and Imaging Centers
• Others
Key Regional Markets Covered in the Bone Densitometer Market Report:
• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Frequently Asked Questions Addressed in the Report:
• What is the forecast size and revenue growth rate of the global Bone Densitometer market?
• What are the leading products offered by the global Bone Densitometer market players?
• What are the key drivers and restraints for the global Bone Densitometer market growth?
• Which regional market is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period?
• What are the outcomes of the report’s SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses?
Request a customized copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2776
Thank you for reading our report. Do connect with us in case of any more queries about the report and its customization. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to cater to your needs.
Browse More Reports:-
Medical Alert Systems Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/medical-alert-systems-market
Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR) Analyzers Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/erythrocyte-sedimentation-rate-esr-analyzers-market
Needle Free Injection Systems Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/needle-free-injection-systems-market
Cerebral Thrombectomy Systems Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cerebral-thrombectomy-systems-market
Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/healthcare-automatic-identification-and-data-capture-aidc-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+18008193052 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn