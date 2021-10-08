Hydrolyzed Beef Collagen Market Analysis, Industry Updated Manufactures, Application, Trends And Global Forecast 2027
Wide range of applications of hydrolyzed beef collagen in pharmaceutical, cosmetic industry & industries are key factors contributing the growth of the market.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hydrolyzed Beef Collagen market is forecast to reach USD 497.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing demand for hydrolyzed beef collagen as a nutritional supplement and vital ingredient in lotions and soaps, along with the rising awareness of minimally invasive surgeries, drives the growth of the global collagen market.
Growing geriatric population across the globe is increasing the demand for the product. The geriatric population is more prone to diseases due to the reduced immunity in their body. The market product also have efficient wound healing properties. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, around 200 million people suffer from this disease. Osteoporosis was found in 2/5th of women aged 80, 2/3th of women aged 90, 1/10th of women aged 60, and 1/5th of women aged 70.
However, the restrictions related to bovine-derived collagens from a religious standpoint, have allowed medicine manufacturers to go for marine animals as a source of collagen. Recently, hydrolyzed beef collagen is also sold as a pill that can be used as a supplement to help with joint mobility. Factors like these are projected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
North America is expected to dominate the hydrolyzed beef collagen market. The large-scale utilization of cosmetic products, improved research and innovation activities to innovate novel drugs, and refined healthcare infrastructure supplements the growth of the market in this region. The increased disposable income, high spending on fitness, and beauty products also support the growth of the North American market.
Key participants include Weishardt Holding SA, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Beyond Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Hanall Biopharma Co., Ltd., Tessenderlo Group NV, Gelnex Indústria E Comércio Ltd., Juncà Gelatines, S.L, Roche Holding AG, and Danish Crown A/S, among others.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Hydrolyzed Beef Collagen market on the basis of form, application, distribution channel, and region:
Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
• Regular Fine Powder
• Granular Powder
• Agglomerated Powder
• 45-50% liquid solution
• Grass-fed Collagen
• Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
• Food
• Health and Nutrition
• Pharmaceuticals
• Cosmetics
• Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
• Online
• Offline
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• MEA
• Latin America
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Healthcare is estimated to emerge as an important end-use in the hydrolyzed beef collagen market. Increasing demand for premium grade product for surgical procedures, wound dressing, and drug delivery mechanisms are driving the market upwards over the forecast period. The rising medical and health-related issues have led to the increasing applications in pharmaceutical industry.
• Hydrolyzed bovine collagen is utilized in improving the condition of leaky gut, due to consumer’s unawareness for any ingestion of crappy food, food sensitivity, or high level of stress. These factors might damage the inner lining of intestinal tissues leading to leaky gut, which results in foreign particles entering into the bloodstream, thus increasing the chance of any autoimmune disease. Since collagen is used in connecting tissues, consumption of hydrolyzed bovine collagen can heal leaky gut.
• Online channels are witnessing a rise in demand due to the growth in e-commerce portals as the key selling medium among consumers. It also has the additional benefit of value-added services and cash-on-deliver (COD) and coupon benefits.
• Asia Pacific regional segment is projected to register the highest CAGR. Factors associated for this growth is the growing geriatric population, improved healthcare infrastructure, and favorable government policies. High consumption of cosmetics in countries such as Japan and South Korea are also adding to the market share.
Key Highlights in the Report:
• Provides a detailed overview of market growth and patterns for the years 2021-2027, including key market parameters.
• It provides useful information about the global Hydrolyzed Beef Collagen industry, including market forecasts and sales growth rates.
• Technical advances, regulatory environment, recent innovations, and existing and emerging trends in the Hydrolyzed Beef Collagen market are all covered in this report.
• Comprehensive industry analysis, including key statistical data and market knowledge gleaned from primary and secondary research.
