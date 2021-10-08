Concierge Auctions Announces September Sales—Including the Sale of Prestigious Secret Beach in Hawaii

Secret Beach 2906 Marquette Street Devil's Corral 69-1790 Puako Beach Drive 4006 Inverness Drive

Working alongside Concierge Auctions never disappoints.” — Listing Agent, Neal Norman

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that the following properties are now under contract after highly competitive auctions in September.

Featured sold properties include Secret Beach, a highly sought-after 34± acre development opportunity of a lifetime with oceanfront lots on the most exclusive street in Kauai, a contemporary home nestled in Upper Mount Royal overlooking Cartier Park in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and a blank slate for development and recreation across 200-acres on the Snake River in Idaho.

September sales include:

Secret Beach in North Shore, Kauai, HI | In cooperation with Neal Norman of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers, 38 days of exposure resulted in 27,000+ website/page views, 850+ prospects, 25 showings, and 6 bidders.

“Together with Concierge Auctions in just 38 days, we’ve once again gaveled down on another phenomenal property in Hawaii,” stated Norman. “Working alongside Concierge Auctions never disappoints. Having marketed and sold over 20 properties together over the last 10-plus years, our collaboration results in an unmatched ability to bring a competitive field of highly-qualified buyers to the auction, and ultimately, a strong price.”

“Nearly ten years ago, we were the highest bidder when Concierge first sold Secret Beach,” stated seller, Michael Shotey. “As previous buyers of the incredible properties the Concierge marketplace brings forward, when we decided to sell the property, our first choice was to go straight to auction on the Concierge Auctions platform in conjunction with the top listing agent in Hawaii. Their process has evolved so much, and their reach combined with the certainty of a sale is unbeatable.”

2906 Marquette Street SW in Calgary, Alberta, Canada | In cooperation with Mark D. Evernden of Century 21 Bamber Realty Ltd, 37 days of exposure resulted in 19,000+ website/page views, 29 showings, and 6 bidders.

"After just 37 days, the Concierge Auctions team and I put together a successful auction for our seller.” stated listing agent, Mark D. Evernden. “From my local expertise along with Lee Richardson and the Concierge Auctions robust database, we were able to take control of the market and sell in an incredible time frame.”

Devil’s Corral in Snake River, ID | In cooperation with Barrett Molter of Sun Valley Real Estate LLC, 36 days of exposure resulted in 18,000+ website/page views, 650+ prospects, 14 showings, and 3 bidders.

4006 Inverness Drive in Houston, TX | In cooperation with Walter Bering of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty, 38 days of exposure resulted in 18,000+ website/page views, 1,900+ prospects, 25 showings, and 8 bidders.

69-1790 Puako Beach Drive in Kohala Coast, Big Island, HI | In cooperation with Tomoko Matsumoto of Hapuna Realty, 46 days of exposure resulted in 32,000+ website/page views, 1,100+ prospects, 33 showings, and 7 bidders.

Dark Ridge Creek in Balsam Mountain Preserve, NC | In cooperation with Billy May of Keller Williams, 49 days of exposure resulted in 20,000+ website/page views, 1,000+ prospects, 17 showings, and 5 bidders.

Zeidler Farm near Calgary, Alberta, Canada | In cooperation with Kristine Semrau of Calterra Properties, 65 days of exposure resulted in 25,000+ website/page views, 900+ prospects, and 14 showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will fund a new home built for a family in need.

For more information or to view all current offerings, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken four world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states and 29 countries/territories. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.