(Video) According to Iran's Foreign Minister, ´Diplomacy and Terrorism go Hand in Hand´

"Finally, the decision taken by the Supreme National Security Council, after the approval of the Supreme Leader, will be communicated to all agencies and will be imperative to follow them," Amir-Abdollahian wrote in his autobiography, describing how all the regime's security and military-affiliated departments work together to raise issues and pass them through parliament.
Hassan Rouhani, the regime's former president, admitted in April that the regime's 'two arms' are 'the frontline and diplomacy.'
Mohammad Javad Zarif, the regime's ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs, stated on a leaked audiotape in late April 2021 that the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) dominates the system's policies, particularly foreign policy strategies to spread disorder and terrorism around the world.
Zarif further confirmed that the regime's supreme commander, Ali Khamenei, 'coordinated' him and the IRGC Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani. Former Deputy Minister of Legal and International Affairs Mohsen Baharvand verified this, saying that Zarif and Soleimani conducted regular coordination meetings every Tuesday morning.
Assadollah Assadi, an Iranian ambassador, was the brains behind a scheme to bomb an Iranian opposition rally in France in 2018. Assadi was arrested together with three other co-conspirators, and the four men were sentenced to nearly 70 years in prison earlier this year.
Assadi's espionage and terrorism network across Europe was partially uncovered during the inquiry into the conspiracy, but no attempts have been taken to dismantle the network, which remains intact despite Assadi's imprisonment. Zarif was fully aware of the mission at the time it was uncovered, and he even assisted in its execution.
Amir-Abdollahian is well known for his work as a "field agent" with the IRGC Quds Force, which is in charge of expanding the regime's terrorist activities. Amir-Abdollahian was Qassem Soleimani's agent while working in the regime's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The 2018 bombing plot was the result of the west's failure to deal with the regime properly and hold them accountable for previous wrongdoings. As Amir-Abdollahian indicated in regards to the 2018 attack, the threat of future terrorist schemes exists throughout Europe.
Belgian investigators believe the planned attack was an attempt to assassinate (NCRI) leader Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, thus severely weakening the (PMOI / MEK Iran) and Iranian Resistance.
“As a safe haven [for the Iranian Resistance], Europe now has to hear a logical, wise, but disturbing message,” he stated.
The world community has urged European nations to concentrate on the regime's terrorist actions and to make the dictatorship accountable for its crimes.
They should send a strong message to the regime by shutting down its embassies, which are de facto spies' nests, and sanctioning Amir-Abdollahian for terrorism.
This would undoubtedly put a stop to the regime's terrorist actions and possibly help to ensure peace and stability.
