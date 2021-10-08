(Video) According to Iran's Foreign Minister, ´Diplomacy and Terrorism go Hand in Hand´

(PMOI/MEK) and (NCRI): Amir-Abdollahian is well known for his work as a "field agent" with the IRGC Quds Force, which is in charge of expanding the regime's terrorist activities. He was Qassem Soleimani's agent while working in the regime's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Amir-Abdollahian wrote in his autobiography, describing how all the regime's security and military-affiliated departments work together to raise issues and pass them through parliament.

(PMOI/MEK) and (NCRI): "From the beginning through diplomatic and intelligence channels and dialogue with intelligence services we tried to find a way to protect his rights as a diplomat and secure his return to Iran and these efforts are still continuing," Zarif said.

The world community has urged European nations to concentrate on the regime's terrorist actions and to make the dictatorship accountable for its crimes.

PARIS, FRANCE, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that on October 3, a portion of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-autobiography Abdollahian's was published in the state-run Aftab-e Yazd daily, highlighting how closely diplomacy and terrorism are linked inside the Iranian regime.

"Finally, the decision taken by the Supreme National Security Council, after the approval of the Supreme Leader, will be communicated to all agencies and will be imperative to follow them," Amir-Abdollahian wrote in his autobiography, describing how all the regime's security and military-affiliated departments work together to raise issues and pass them through parliament.

Hassan Rouhani, the regime's former president, admitted in April that the regime's 'two arms' are 'the frontline and diplomacy.'

Mohammad Javad Zarif, the regime's ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs, stated on a leaked audiotape in late April 2021 that the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) dominates the system's policies, particularly foreign policy strategies to spread disorder and terrorism around the world.

Zarif further confirmed that the regime's supreme commander, Ali Khamenei, 'coordinated' him and the IRGC Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani. Former Deputy Minister of Legal and International Affairs Mohsen Baharvand verified this, saying that Zarif and Soleimani conducted regular coordination meetings every Tuesday morning.

Assadollah Assadi, an Iranian ambassador, was the brains behind a scheme to bomb an Iranian opposition rally in France in 2018. Assadi was arrested together with three other co-conspirators, and the four men were sentenced to nearly 70 years in prison earlier this year.

Assadi's espionage and terrorism network across Europe was partially uncovered during the inquiry into the conspiracy, but no attempts have been taken to dismantle the network, which remains intact despite Assadi's imprisonment. Zarif was fully aware of the mission at the time it was uncovered, and he even assisted in its execution.

Amir-Abdollahian is well known for his work as a "field agent" with the IRGC Quds Force, which is in charge of expanding the regime's terrorist activities. Amir-Abdollahian was Qassem Soleimani's agent while working in the regime's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The regime's operations have not been curtailed by Western countries' appeasement strategy; in fact, it has emboldened them to increase their harmful activities and continue to disobey sanctions imposed on them.

The 2018 bombing plot was the result of the west's failure to deal with the regime properly and hold them accountable for previous wrongdoings. As Amir-Abdollahian indicated in regards to the 2018 attack, the threat of future terrorist schemes exists throughout Europe.

Belgian investigators believe the planned attack was an attempt to assassinate (NCRI) leader Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, thus severely weakening the (PMOI / MEK Iran) and Iranian Resistance.

“As a safe haven [for the Iranian Resistance], Europe now has to hear a logical, wise, but disturbing message,” he stated.

The world community has urged European nations to concentrate on the regime's terrorist actions and to make the dictatorship accountable for its crimes.
They should send a strong message to the regime by shutting down its embassies, which are de facto spies' nests, and sanctioning Amir-Abdollahian for terrorism.

This would undoubtedly put a stop to the regime's terrorist actions and possibly help to ensure peace and stability.

Iran’s Terrorist-Diplomat, Assadollah Assadi, Led a Large Espionage & Terrorism Network in EU

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

