Injured Hiker Rescued on Huntington Ravine Trail

October 7, 2021

Sargent’s Purchase, NH – At approximately 3:00 p.m., on Thursday October 7, 2021, a call was received for a hiker who was injured after falling on Huntington Ravine Trail. The victim was identified as 70-year-old Robert Koster of Sudbury, Massachusetts.

After the call came in, a rescue effort was coordinated in conjunction with the Appalachian Mountain Club, Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team, and Conservation Officers.

It was reported that Koster was hiking down on the Huntington Ravine Trail, after completing a short hike, when he fell and was not able to continue hiking due to the injury.

Koster was placed into a litter and carried down Huntington Ravine Trail, down Tuckerman Ravine Trail, and across to the Sherburne Ski Trail. He was then loaded onto an ATV and brought down to Pinkham Notch Visitors Center, arriving at approximately 7:27 p.m., where he was loaded into a Gorham Ambulance and transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment.