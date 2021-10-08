Global KVM Extender Market Size to Grow with CAGR 3.6% from 2021 to 2027 - Straits Research

As the virtual servers are growing rapidly, the need for KVMs and other hardware is dwindling gradually. The rise in data traffic worldwide has led to rise in demand for high data capacity holding infrastructure.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global KVM extender market is expected to grow with CAGR 3.6% by 2027.

A large number of workplaces across various industries are adopting KVM extenders to develop ergonomic environments. KVM improves working conditions and provides free space by removing workstations that generate heat and noise and placing them in server rooms. Thus, the extender de-clutters and optimizes desk space.

With the rapidly growing internet penetration, information exchange has become convenient; but making data security a challenge. However, restricted connectivity characteristics of KVM extenders substantially enhance information security, prevent redundant online connections and data leaks.

COVID-19: Mitigates the Growth of KVM Extender Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has compelled numerous KVM extender businesses to stop their operations to comply with new government regulations. While the overall demand for online services is anticipated to rise quickly, the impact of lockdown and layoffs will force many companies to cut expenses and possibly declare bankruptcy.

Well-known data center operators, particularly those with hyper-scale contracts, will be able to weather the storm. However, small businesses operating in one or a few cities with umpteen local customers may suffer, impacting the KVM Extender market until things return to normal.





KVM Extender Market by Type

Ubiquity of Digital KVM Extender

Based on type, the KVM extender market is segmented into analog KVM extenders and digital KVM extenders. With the increasing prevalence of the internet, users are shifting towards digital KVM extenders as they offer many benefits over analog KVM extenders, including higher resolution, faster signal switching, and expanded peripheral options.

KVM over IP is the most commonly used digital KVM extender in data centers and server rooms with many servers to control. In broadcasting and command control rooms, a digital KVM extender allows switching signals instantly to access new systems. In addition, the digital KVM extender improves USB support and compatibility with other USB devices, including touchscreen, keyboard, mouse, and advanced control surfaces. Further, its ability to integrate with existing network infrastructure spurs the growth for military-grade and security.

KVM Extender Market by End-User

Commercial Segments Dominion Over the Market

By end-user, the KVM extender market Size is segmented into commercial, industrial, and others. KVM extenders improve the efficacy and efficiency of the commercial organization. For instance, digital signage is used in commercial places such as shopping malls to focus on information sharing, passenger navigation in airline terminals, and other messaging signage at restaurants and sports venues.

KVM extenders connect multiple signage devices over fiber optics or cat-x connectivity in commercial places. In corporate offices, KVM extenders offer connectivity from single-client presentations to full-scale executive boardroom management. Besides, in the commercial aviation industry, KVM extenders and switches are used in air traffic control towers to provide system redundancy to mission-critical applications.

KVM Extender Market by Regions

Asia-Pacific Likely to Spar North American Command

The data centres’ central management solution is the primary application of KVM in North America. A KVM extender allows the users to control widespread computers in the data centers from a single access point. Digital KVM extenders are increasingly adopted in data centers due to their ease of integration with existing infrastructure, thereby saving time and reducing cabling costs.

Additionally, it allows control of other devices such as serially-controlled routers, Unix servers, and other power-controlled devices. Government, military, and Intelligence agencies use computer networks at different classification levels, raising the need for a secure hardware solution to monitor data transfer in North America.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific KVM extender market will experience promising growth over the forecast period. Developing internet and technologies in data centers and control rooms, especially in government agencies and financial institutions, contribute to the Asia-Pacific KVM extender market.

KVM extenders are also adopted in video walls to display public information. Asia-Pacific holds a major share of the video wall segment due to increased demand for public information display, control centers, commercial display, broadcasting, etc. These walls are widely adopted in airports, public spaces, shopping malls, and others. China contributes 40% to the Asia-Pacific video wall application and is likely to be the same during the forecast period.





