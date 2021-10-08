More about Gov. Kemp Issues Statement on IRS Attempts to Monitor Checking Accounts

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today issued a statement on the International Revenue Service's plans to scrutinize American's checking accounts, a potential invasion of taxpayer privacy. Today the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and the Georgia Bankers Association also issued a joint statement in opposition to the provision.

"This ridiculous power grab by the Biden Administration is only their latest attempt to hurt businesses and undermine the constitutional rights of hardworking Georgians," said Governor Kemp. "There is absolutely no reason for the federal government to have the ability to monitor nearly every checking account in the country. This is a reckless invasion of privacy and a gut punch to community banks, small businesses, and large banking institutions alike."