Liberian Vice-Chancellor receives Cuban Head of Mission

Cuban Head of Mission Mercedes L. Martínez Herrera was received at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia by Deputy Foreign Minister Honorable Henry Fahnbulleh, with whom she had an important exchange.

In a fraternal and cordial atmosphere, both diplomats discussed bilateral and multilateral issues of interest to both nations, and highlighted the bonds of friendship that characterize the relations between the two peoples, to which is added the existing political will to cooperate in the multilateral sphere on various issues of global interest.

During the exchange, the Liberian deputy foreign minister confirmed his government's position of support for Cuba in its fight against the economic, commercial and financial blockade of which it has been a victim for more than six decades.

