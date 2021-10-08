Collaborative Care Model Market to Surpass US$ 4073.7 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the Global Collaborative Care Model Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1475.0 Million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.6% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Collaborative Care Model Market:

Increasing prevalence of anxiety disorders concern in the U.S. is expected to boost the market growth. For instance, according to National Alliance on Mental Illness report, 2017, over 40 million (around 19.1%) adults in the U.S. had an anxiety disorder. Moreover, approximately 7% of children aged 3-17 experience anxiety each year. They develop symptoms before age 21. Major players in the market are focused on launch of novel products, which is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, key players operating in the market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisition, collaboration, and agreement with technologically advanced companies in order to expand its research and development capability, and increase their presence in the market, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

For instance, in December 2020, Cisco announced agreement to acquire IMImobile PLC., which provides cloud communications software and services that manage business-critical customer interactions at scale. This acquisition will be able to provide an end-to-end customer interaction management solution, and the ability to drive faster and smarter interactions and orchestration through the customer’s channel of choice.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global collaborative care model market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of mental illness conditions such as bipolar disorder. For instance, according to National Alliance on Mental Illness, 2017 report, the average age of onset is 25 years old. Moreover, on average, bipolar disorder reduces the life span of around 9.2 years. Along with bipolar disorder, several people have reported co-occurring health conditions, such as migraine, asthma, and high cholesterol. High blood pressure, thyroid disease, and osteoarthritis were also identified as high probability co-occurring health problems.

Among application, population-based care segment is estimated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Population-based care is responsible for the provision of care and health outcomes to a defined population of patients. When implemented through the lens of collaborative care, three traditional components of population health can be modified: health outcomes and distribution within a population, patterns of determinants of these outcomes, relevant policies and interventions.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global collaborative care model market include Cosmax Group, Cisco Systems, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Jive Software, AGNITY Healthcare, Uniphy Health Holding, Everbridge, PerfectServe, and Vocera Communications.

Market Segmentation:

Global Collaborative Care Model Market, By Deployment: Web-based Cloud-based On-premise

Global Collaborative Care Model Market, By Application:

Population-based Care Patient-centered Team Care Measurement-based Treatment Evidence-based Care Accountable Care Others



Global Collaborative Care Model Market, By End User: Hospitals and Clinics Rehabilitation Centers Medical Institutes

Global Collaborative Care Model Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East



Africa



By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



