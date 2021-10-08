NEW ESPORTS DRINK WILL GIVE GAMERS A MENTAL BOOST
EINPresswire.com/ -- ONEVONE® created the first esports drink mix formulated for professional gamers to boost focus, clarity, and reaction time. The active ingredients will be the first of its kind to hit the esports market. Founder, Kyle Watanabe, noticed that majority of products available are geared towards energy and not focus.
“When professional gamers are in a certain situation, we want them to be focused and clear minded rather than jittery with their minds racing,” Watanabe said. “We want to be the company that has proven and studied ingredients to move the needle forward in esports supplements.”
Many professional athletes want a healthy, safe, and studied product to help performance. Watanabe believes that professional gamers will transition into the professional athlete realm and therefore want the same.
ONEVONE® has future plans to do a double-blind study with an accredited university, sponsor professional and amateur gamers and create a competitive esports team within its first year.
Get updates on their release date by visiting https://www.onevone.com and inputting your email address.
About ONEVONE®
A revolutionizing esports supplement company dedicated to help boost focus, clarity, and reaction time of gamers.
Kyle Watanabe
“When professional gamers are in a certain situation, we want them to be focused and clear minded rather than jittery with their minds racing,” Watanabe said. “We want to be the company that has proven and studied ingredients to move the needle forward in esports supplements.”
Many professional athletes want a healthy, safe, and studied product to help performance. Watanabe believes that professional gamers will transition into the professional athlete realm and therefore want the same.
ONEVONE® has future plans to do a double-blind study with an accredited university, sponsor professional and amateur gamers and create a competitive esports team within its first year.
Get updates on their release date by visiting https://www.onevone.com and inputting your email address.
About ONEVONE®
A revolutionizing esports supplement company dedicated to help boost focus, clarity, and reaction time of gamers.
Kyle Watanabe
Founder of ONEVONE®
+1 808-268-3163
Info@onevone.com