The Common Sense Toilet Co. Makes Plea to Healthcare Professionals to be Aware of Lidless Public Toilets
SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Common Sense Toilet Seat Co. introduces the first fully magnetic sealing toilet seat to protect users from diseases expelled into the air by a toilet flush.
This heatmap shows particles expelled from a Toilet Flush and helps explain how those germs get inside hand dryers.
Through this Pandemic, society has learned about the dangers of breath Bio-Aerosols or moist air by socially distancing and wearing masks worldwide. With that in mind, Ryan Hunt and his business partner Randy Janes of Wave of the Future 3d Printing in Saskatoon, together known as The Common Sense Toilet Seat Company, are single handedly spreading awareness of another distressing method for communicating SARS-CoV-2 - the simple act of flushing toilets. Outlined in the attached video warns our healthcare professionals of this much overlooked invisible threat.
“Yes, flushing a toilet can produce invisible moist air known as Toilet Plume that is the exact same as our breath. Both are known as Bio-Aerosols that can carry things in the air. We all forget about that quick, often fleeting moment - the act of flushing a toilet. Many people have felt that disgusting spray from an automatic flushing toilet before they were completely finished in a stall,” says Janes.
“What most people don’t realize is that flushing aerosolizes (sprays) the contaminants (Viruses, Bacteria & other Pathogens) that a user(s) has been shedding into a toilet bowl. A toilet flush can send up to 145,000 moisture particles into the air. An average sneeze sends out 50,000 moisture particles. A single diarrheal event sends billions of microorganisms into a toilet bowl which, in turn, get ejected (from flushing) by moisture particles or bio-aerosols that are the exact same as our breath (aerosols). The particles are now ready to infect that next user of that toilet by either inhalation or touching it on a landed surface (fomites),” says Hunt.
In fact, Dr. David Johnson, Professor of Medicine & Chief of Gastroenterology at Eastern Virginia Medical School (Full Credit Medscape News), when prompted on this phenomenon of toilet plume, stated “People who have left their toothbrush out in proximity to the toilet should know that spread is quite rapid and mirrors virtually what was in the toilet.”
“Yes, lid up or lid down, you are currently brushing your teeth with poo particles. The real question is…If it is infectious poo particles?
We are tracing the virus worldwide in our sewage and Dr. Fauci and others have confirmed that it is a fecal oral transmission disease, with science proving fresh SARS-CoV-2 replication in the anus. The anus being the last stop before it exits the body,” says Janes.
The pair say, “Science has been warning us from the start of the pandemic of Symptomatic & A-Symptomatic Shedders of the virus alike virus alike as SARS-CoV-2 is proven to replicate new the Covid-19 virus in a patients rectum/anus. These viral shedders are moving about. These people are moving about and into public spaces and using public toilets. A common underlying symptom of Covid-19 being Diarrhea. All flushing toilets release bio-aerosols carrying our infectious waste by-products back at us, “Now think of this happening in public washrooms millions of times a day, without proper disinfection between each and every use,” Hunt continues. If you are smart enough to understand that that plexiglass in a public space can keep you safe from sneeze or cough, I’m sure you are smart enough to understand why a magnetic sealing toilet is a good idea to protect our Hospitals, Schools and Businesses.”
“We are wiping down tables and chairs in this pandemic with vigor in our in a public facilities, all in the name of potentially infectious landed breath particles. But what about these potentially infectious toilet sneezes produced by flushing? Nobody knows how healthy the last person was before they used that public lidless toilet,” the pair say.
If there was doubt of this subject matter, here is an except from 2012.
“When it comes the SARS-CoV-1 Virus from the 2003 Epidemic in Hong Kong, our scientific studies and research on the matter determined another important viral pathogen is the SARS coronavirus (SARS CoV), which is known to be shed in both feces58, 59, 60 and vomit.60 A number of studies (discussed below) have suggested that it can be spread by the airborne route,61, 62, 63, 64 and, although not presently a common disease, it has demonstrated its potential for explosive spread and high mortality. Epidemiologic, experimental, and modeling studies of SARS (Coronavirus) are among the most compelling indicators of the potential for toilet plume to cause airborne disease transmission.” (source) The American Journal of Infection Control.
“Those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it” says Hunt. “We have the science and the commonsense approach to understand this disease transmission.
Plume Escapes Current Seat Designs. Lid up or Lid down makes ZERO Difference.
Isn’t it about time that we woke up to the fact that our ‘Porcelain Poop Blenders’ are needlessly exposing us to an infectious cloud of moisture vapor droplets?”
Visit the website at: www.WhatsOnYourToothBrush.com to Support and purchase a seat on their Kickstarter Campaign launching Oct 22nd, 2021. Additional information about them can be found on Twitter @TheCovidLid and on TikTok at @CommonSenseToiletSeatCo.
About the Company
Invented by Canadian Ryan Hunt and prototyped & designed by his partner Randy Janes, The Common Sense Toilet Seat Company has created internationally patent-pending seats that fully magnetically seal; addressing the issue of toilet plume/bio-aerosols, a concept that has been scientifically proven to contribute to the spread of many fecal oral transmittable diseases.
Tune in Thursday Oct 28th to Season 16 of Dragons’ Den Airing on CBC and watch The Common Sense Toilet Seat Company in sharing it’s message with Canada and the world.
Ryan Hunt
The Common Sense Toilet Seat Company
+1 306-371-8884
Sales@TheCommonSenseToiletSeatCompany.com