Coronavirus: United States Provides $200,000 for Urgent COVID-19 Assistance to Comoros

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Amy J. Hyatt announced that the American people – through their development agency, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), – are providing $200,000 in urgent COVID-19 assistance for Comoros in partnership with the World Health Organization. This assistance will support the Government of Comoros’s COVID-19 response in areas such as providing training to health workers, strengthening infection prevention control through purchase of personal protective equipment, expanding disease surveillance capacity to identify positive cases earlier, and increasing access to lifesaving oxygen for sick patients. The funding will also support increased vaccine uptake through facilitation of local community dialogues and communication campaigns.

“We will continue to do all we can to build a world that is safer and more secure against the threat of infectious disease,” Chargé Hyatt said during the October 8 announcement ceremony.

The United States is committed to partnering with the Government of Comoros to end the COVID-19 pandemic, mitigate its devastating social and economic impacts, and build back a world that is even better prepared for future outbreaks.

These efforts build on decades of life-saving work and U.S. leadership in tackling global health crises. Over the past 60 years, USAID has saved millions of lives from diseases such as Ebola, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, and now COVID-19.