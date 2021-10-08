GREEN WORLD RENEWABLE ENERGY LLC IN TALKS FOR A COLLABORATION
Green World Renewable Energy LLC In talks for a collaboration. Announcement will be done in the coming week. Premier in Solar PV and Storage Permit Designing.
Providing Premier Permit Designing Services Because We Care”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green World Renewable Energy LLC servings some of the top 50 solar installers in the US. Helping the solar companies to lower their designing cost by 50% with a great turnaround time.
— Arjun Pathria
Achieving our targets and making our visions come true. GWRE is a fast pace growing company in the Solar & EV Permit Designing Industry.
GWRE is a growing company based in Maryland, USA. It was started in the year 2015 as solar installation company in India. 4 years back, the company started the services of solar PV designing and stamping for the US market. They provide designing services for residential, commercial, utility projects and also for EV charging stations. Serving some of the biggest installers in the US, today the company has achieved their set targets of 2500 plan sets in the month of July. With their growing team of skilled and well experienced engineers, they are all set to double their plan sets designs as well as revenue. They are all set to achieve the benchmark of 5,000 plan sets for the upcoming month.
The company was founded by Mr. Jaideep Pathria and his partner Mr. Arjun Pathria with a team of 3 engineers under them in the year 2015, today the company has an strength of 85+ Engineers working day and night. With a very smooth workflow and a quick turnaround time with a quality service. The company’s services are helping US solar companies to save on cost. Also with GWRE’s exceptional turnaround time, the complete solar installation helps the US contractors to complete the entire installation cycle in a very less time. The designing time takes 6-8 hours. The company’s services are available 24*7 as they have their team of employees working in both day and night shifts and thus working in US time as well.
The vision of the company is to create installation designs of about 1GW in the next 1-2 years in the residential and commercial solar field and the company will be generating an employment of 1000+ in the next financial year. With a vision to enter the INC 500 club in the coming 2-5 years.
To know more visit the company's website: www.greenworld-energy.com and if you are a solar installer and want to try all services, fill the enquiry form available on the website.
Arjun Pathria
Green World Renewable Energy LLC
+1 443-478-4297
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn