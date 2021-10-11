Can There Be Environmental Approaches To The Explosives Industry?

Explosives Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Explosives Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major players operating in the explosives market are adopting various sustainable or green approaches to develop smart blasting to reduce the impact of explosives on the environment. For instance, AEL- Intelligent Blasting company announced plans to develop green solutions for mines in Francophone West Africa. In July 2019, the company announced to introduce the eco-formulation of surface emulsion that utilizes waste oil generated by the mines, which will help companies to reduce the carbon footprint. Therefore, the introduction of green approaches for smart blasting is a key trend shaping the growth of the explosives market.

Major players covered in the global explosives industry are Orica Mining Services, Sasol Limited, Austin Powder Company, Dyno Nobel, NOF Corp., BME Mining, China Poly Group, Chemring Group, Maxam Corp., ENAEX, Incitec Pivot, AECI Group, Pyro Company Fireworks, ePC Group, Alliant Techsystems, AEL Mining Services, Titanobel SAS, Hanwha Corp., Solar Industries India, LSB Industries, Zambelli Fireworks, Melrose Pyrotechnics, Angelfire Pyrotechnics, Skyburst, Howard & Sons, Supreme Fireworks UK, Entertainment Fire-works, Celebration Fireworks, Impact Pyro, Societe Nationale Des Poudres Et Explosifs (SNPE).

Read More On The Global Explosives Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/explosives-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

The global explosives market size is expected grow from $28.94 billion in 2020 to $30.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $38.42 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

TBRC’s global explosives market report is segmented by type into C4, HMX, PETN, RDX, dynamite, ANFO, others, by application into military, mining, quarrying, construction, others, by pyrotechnics application into display, consumer, procymate, others.

Explosives Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (C4, HMX, PETN, RDX, Dynamite, ANFO), By Application (Military, Mining, Quarrying, Construction), By Pyrotechnics Application (Display, Consumer, Procymate), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides explosives market overview, forecast explosives market size and growth for the whole market, explosives market segments, and geographies, explosives market trends, explosives market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Explosives Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3198&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Autonomous Military Weapons Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous), By Product (Missiles, Rockets, Guided Bombs, Target Pods), By Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-military-weapons-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Autonomous Military Aircraft Global Market Report 2021 - By Technology (Remotely Operated, Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous), By Type (Fighter Aircrafts, Bombers, Reconnaissance And Surveillance Aircrafts, Airborne Early Warning Aircrafts), By Component (Flight Management Computers, Air Data Inertial Reference Units, Sensors, Actuation Systems, Software, Intelligent Servos, Cameras, Radars & Transponders, Propulsion Systems), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-military-aircraft-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Land Based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Armored Vehicles, Missiles, Tanks, Small Arms and Light Weapons), By Operation (Autonomous Land based Defense Equipment, Manual), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/land-based-defense-equipment-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/