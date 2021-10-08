Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 10.7.21

Published: Oct 07, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 3 by Assemblymember Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) – Exhibition of speed on a highway: punishment.

AB 359 by Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) – Physicians and surgeons: licensure: examination.

AB 453 by Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) – Sexual battery: nonconsensual condom removal.

AB 473 by Assemblymember Ed Chau (D-Arcadia) – California Public Records Act.

AB 474 by Assemblymember Ed Chau (D-Arcadia) – California Public Records Act: conforming revisions.

AB 488 by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – Charitable organizations: charitable fundraising platforms and platform charities.

AB 511 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) – Securities transactions: qualification requirements, exemptions, and liability.

AB 527 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Santa Rosa) – Controlled substances.

AB 539 by Assemblymember Ken Cooley (D-Rancho Cordova) – State teachers’ retirement: investment managers and investment advisers: contracts.

AB 583 by Assemblymember Laurie Davies (R-Laguna Niguel) – Remote marriage license issuance and solemnization.

AB 636 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Financial abuse of elder or dependent adults.

AB 640 by Assemblymember Ken Cooley (D-Rancho Cordova) – Extended foster care: eligibility redetermination.

AB 751 by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – Vital records: certified copies: electronic requests.

AB 992 by Assemblymember Ken Cooley (D-Rancho Cordova) – California Clean Truck, Bus, and Off-Road Vehicle and Equipment Technology Program.

AB 1061 by Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-San Jose) – Mobilehome Residency Law: water utility charges.

AB 1171 by Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) – Rape of a spouse.

AB 1511 by the Committee on Insurance – Insurance: omnibus.

AB 1532 by the Committee on Business and Professions – Nursing.

AB 1533 by the Committee on Business and Professions – Pharmacy.

AB 1534 by the Committee on Business and Professions – California State Board of Optometry: optometry: opticianry.

AB 1535 by the Committee on Business and Professions – Veterinary Medical Board: application and examination: discipline and citation.

AB 1536 by the Committee on Business and Professions – Board of Vocational Nursing and Psychiatric Technicians of the State of California: vocational nursing and psychiatric technicians.

SB 44 by Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) – California Environmental Quality Act: streamlined judicial review: environmental leadership transit projects.

SB 215 by Senator Connie Leyva (D-Chino) – DNA evidence.

SB 239 by the Committee on Banking and Financial Institutions – Government finance: surplus investments: savings and loan associations or credit unions.

SB 280 by Senator Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – Health insurance: large group health insurance.

SB 296 by Senator Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – Code enforcement officers: safety standards.

SB 331 by Senator Connie Leyva (D-Chino) – Settlement and nondisparagement agreements.

SB 372 by Senator Connie Leyva (D-Chino) – Medium- and heavy-duty fleet purchasing assistance program: zero-emission vehicles.

SB 392 by Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera) – Common interest developments: document delivery.

SB 428 by Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) – Health care coverage: adverse childhood experiences screenings.

SB 432 by Senator Bob Wieckowski (D-Fremont) – Common interest developments.

SB 433 by Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) – California Coastal Act of 1976: enforcement: penalties.

SB 574 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – Agricultural preserves: Williamson Act.

SB 629 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Identification cards.

SB 643 by Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera) – Fuel cell electric vehicle fueling infrastructure and fuel production: statewide assessment.

SB 801 by Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera) – Healing arts: Board of Behavioral Sciences: Board of Psychology: licensees.

SB 803 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Barbering and cosmetology.

SB 806 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Healing arts.

SB 821 by the Committee on Natural Resources and Water – Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta: Delta Independent Science Board.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:

AB 279 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) – Intermediate care facilities and skilled nursing facilities: COVID-19. A veto message can be found here.

AB 339 by Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-San Jose) – Local government: open and public meetings. A veto message can be found here.

AB 446 by Assemblymember Chad Mayes (I-Rancho Mirage) – Elections: political party qualifications. A veto message can be found here.

AB 472 by Assemblymember Ken Cooley (D-Rancho Cordova) – Campsite reservations: securing an equitable process. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1070 by Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) – Alcoholic beverage gift restrictions: exceptions: advertising umbrellas. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1331 by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – Mental health: Statewide Director of Crisis Services. A veto message can be found here.

SB 76 by Senator Jim Nielsen (R-Red Bluff) – Excluded employees: binding arbitration. A veto message can be found here.

SB 83 by Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) – Sea Level Rise Revolving Loan Program. A veto message can be found here.

SB 244 by Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera) – Lithium-ion batteries: illegal disposal: fire prevention. A veto message can be found here.

SB 702 by Senator Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – Gubernatorial appointments: report. A veto message can be found here.

SB 804 by Senator Steven Glazer (D-Orinda) – California Conservation Corps: forestry training center: formerly incarcerated individuals: reporting. A veto message can be found here.

