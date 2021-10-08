Investors Turn to Hard Assets Like Natural Colored Diamonds in a Volatile Economy
The case for asset diversification, with a corresponding return to fiscal privacy and wealth accumulation is clear.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The violent fluctuations in stock market activity appears to be a direct result of an excess of credit in both the personal and commercial markets and with a Fed Stimulus policy that has never reigned in the financial losses that caused the 2008-09 near depression. Low interest rates have had a positive effect helping to maintain the world’s massive credit debt. Those same low interest rates have been disastrous for the bond markets and for seniors and investors who rely on fixed income investments, 401 K’s and dividend oriented stocks.
In an attempt to increase returns, some Investors have doubled down and turned to less than Triple A backed securities – the same path that many took in 2008 – 9 to increase returns. It is evident how that turned out! Others have gone a different route and decided on a diversification strategy that included hard assets like vintage watches, natural colored diamonds, colored gemstones, gold and signature Jewelry pieces. “The result of that decision was investors being rewarded a triple digit return of 123% across the board on all colored diamonds during the decade 2009 – 2019,” reports Mr. David Metcalfe, President of Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
Premier Diamond Group is a professional advisory that specializes in the sale of Natural Colored Diamonds to individuals who want to increase wealth and accumulate assets (by limiting downside risk and volatility), with a track record of double digit growth. The firm has access to North America and international colored diamond markets.
North America is now part of a worldwide market community. The benefits of an International market economy are lower labor costs and a fluid International supply chain that has been driving profits in the North American stock market for the past decade. However, just as the international markets have rewarded investors handsomely, they can also contribute to volatility and downside risk. Trade wars, health pandemics and many other factors beyond the control of many can create havoc and take away significant value very quickly. The coronavirus pandemic, the volatility of oil prices and international unrest are such examples. None of these situations are the fault of North American investors, but as part of the new world economy, investors are affected nonetheless. What then should investors consider?
The case for asset diversification, with a corresponding return to fiscal privacy and wealth accumulation is clear. Mr. Metcalfe emphasizes that “it is prudent for investors to investigate any and all opportunities for proven double digit returns, minimal risk and “old school” financial privacy.” Investors seeking to diversify their portfolios should seek expert advice.
About Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd
Premier Diamond Group specializes in the purchase and sale of natural colored diamonds for wealth accumulation and estate planning purposes. The firm holds membership in the International Colored Gemstone Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, go to http://premierdiamondltd.com/.
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
Skyway Business Park,
170 Attwell Drive, Suite 100
Toronto, Ontario M9W 5Z5
Disclaimer
This report is based on information available to the public. The information and any statistical data contained herein has been obtained from sources we believe reliable, but we do not represent that they are accurate or complete and should not be relied upon as such. The material contained herein is for information purposes only.
David Metcalfe
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd
+ 14166799306
email us here