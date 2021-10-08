Premier Diamond Group on the Demand and Rarity of the Zimi Yellow Gem
The Zimi fancy yellow colored diamond with concentrated centered color and regular shape is the most sought.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yellow diamonds are some of the most popular among the fancy colored diamonds and come in a variety of shades. Yellow diamonds come from various mines in Borneo, Brazil, Central Africa, Democratic Republic of Congo and Siera Leone. Among all of these countries, Siera Leone’s Zimi mine produces the Zimi Yellow Dimanonds.
These gems are rare and strikingly the most beautiful yellow diamonds in the world, because of their highly saturated yellow color; they stand apart from all others thus the demand is high. Many sell for up to twice and sometimes even triple the price of other similarly saturated yellow diamonds.
Zimi diamonds are also distinguished by their very deep, warm and lively Jonquil yellow color. Many are mixed with a touch of orange. Many yellow natural diamonds occur as irregularly shaped rough crystals. The rough diamonds from the Zimi mine, however, show a smooth and rounded shape that makes them much more suitable for cutting with minimal weight loss.
Just as with most other colored diamonds, Zimi yellow stones can be found in all cuts, including Round, Princess, Asscher, Oval, Marquise, Pear, Radiant, Heart and Cushion. Round and emerald cut colored diamonds are the most rare! This is because it is harder to center the colors in these shapes, which maximizes the true value of the stones. They are, therefore, held in higher regard than other shapes.
The Zimi Yellow Diamonds are so beautiful and unique, they are becoming an increasingly more popular choice as an engagement ring centerpiece diamond – especially when set in yellow gold. These standout rings can be exceptionally alluring. When compared to other fancy colored diamonds, the stones can also be more reasonably priced.
In terms of commercial rarity, when Zimi yellow diamonds of vivid color saturation come to market, they can sell at wholesale, dealer to dealer prices for $40,000 a carat or more. Perhaps a true bargain for those who wish to own a fancy vivid yellow Zimi diamond can be found in stones of .50 to .75 carats. These stones, although almost as rare in nature as the 1 carat Zimis, are currently selling for about ½ the price per carat.
When deciding to buy Zimi or other fancy diamonds, always work with a trusted specialist known for expertise in colored diamonds. There are few dealers like Premier Diamond Group fortunate enough to have relatively steady access to Zimi Yellow diamonds.
