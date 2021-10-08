Investment in the Fancy Zimi Yellow Diamonds
The color intensity level, size and other natural characteristics make the yellow diamond a choice for investment.NEW YORK, NY, US, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Zimi yellow diamonds come in Princess, Asscher, Oval, Marquise, Pear, Radiant, Heart and Cushion. These shapes are more valued because of their natural characteristics. However, color is everything when it comes to fancy color diamonds. The more intense the hue and saturation of color, the more valuable the diamond becomes.
When considering a color diamond as an investment, customers should choose extremely rare stones, no matter the color. Similar to any other investment commodity, supply and demand influence value. For example, “a yellow diamond of the right intensity level, size, and characteristics can be considered a very wise and affordable investment,” reports Nuwire Investor.
When compared to many of the world’s most successful and valuable commodities and their appreciation over the past ten years, fancy vivid yellow diamonds have proven that they do not only rise in value over time, they far surpass other commodities such as stocks, bonds, gold and even oil. Fancy Vivid Yellow Diamonds have been sold over the past decade in various sizes and many have managed to bring over $100,000 per carat! This goes to show that it is not black and white when it comes to diamonds, and that each and every colored diamond needs to be assessed for the individual qualities that it possesses. No two are the same! That is why it is important to seek expert advise.
Expert Advice and Access to Global Market
To be successful in the diamond market, the investor must have connections. It is important, therefore, for the investor to deal with experts that have access to the diamond global market.
Mr. David Metcalfe, President of Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd., is an expert with access to the diamond global market. He is “a pioneer in the branding of natural colored diamonds as a hedge against excessive market volatility brought about by speculation and government credit excesses.” For more information, go to http://premierdiamondltd.com/portfolio-protection/.
About Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd
Premier Diamond Group specializes in the purchase and sale of natural colored diamonds for wealth accumulation and estate planning purposes. The firm holds membership in the International Colored Gemstone Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, go to http://premierdiamondltd.com/.
Contact Information
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
David Metcalfe, President
Skyway Business Park,
170 Attwell Drive, Suite 100
Toronto, Ontario M9W 5Z5
Disclaimer
This report is based on information available to the public. The information and any statistical data contained herein has been obtained from sources we believe reliable, but we do not represent that they are accurate or complete and should not be relied upon as
###
This press release is issued through EmailWire (www.emailwire.com) -- the global newswire with press release distribution services.
David Metcalfe
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd
+1 416-679-9306
email us here