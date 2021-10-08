Automotive HMI Market is Expected to Reach $33,590 Million by 2025

By product type, the central display segment dominated the global automotive HMI market in 2017, in terms of revenue

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Automotive HMI market by Type and Technology: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025", the global automotive HMI market size was valued at $14,807.5 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $33,590 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2018 to 2025. The central display segment was the highest contributor to the global market, with $6,527.1 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach 33,589.8 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.At present, Asia-Pacific dominates the market, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. China dominated the global automotive HMI market in 2017, whereas India is expected to grow at a significant rate in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. Companies covered in this report study:Alpine Electronics, Inc., Clarion Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. (Harman International Industries, Inc.), Valeo, and Visteon Corporation.Increase in adoption of enhanced interiors for vehicles, rise in concern of consumer toward safety & security features in cars are the main factors that boost the growth of the automotive HMI market. In addition, growth in production and sales of vehicles in developing countries of Asia-Pacific is mainly characterized to fuel the growth of the automotive HMI market. The market growth is directly related to the advancement and expansion of the infotainment systems.Automobile companies are focusing on the innovations of integrated displays, voice control, and gesture controls. In December 2018, Nuance Communications, Inc. introduced new features in its Dragon Drive Platform that acts as conversational, humanized mobility assistant for button-free car of the future. Panasonic Corporation and Continental AG are leading the competition in central display and instrument cluster for automotive in 2017.The automotive environment is changing at a rapid pace due to globalization as per automotive HMI market analysis. The increase in automotive sales has been caused due to the improvement in manufacturing facilities in most of the emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil. The global automotive sector promises better productivity and sales as this sector consists of different segments such as premium and four wheelers, which in turn drives excellent profitability. This factor majorly influences prominent players of automotive sector to invest and expand the business through different segments to gain better profitability. Also, increase in disposable income of consumers and surge in passenger vehicles sale across the globe fuel the rise in demand for automotive vehicle. Developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil, are the most promising countries for the automotive sector. The increase in demand for vehicles in the automotive sector fuels the growth of the automotive HMI industry and display markets. In recent years, consumers have shifted their interest to technologically advanced HMI and display systems that require low cost and provide better interior systems. Thus, such rise in the sales of automotive vehicles due to their advanced features is expected to create numerous opportunities for automotive HMI market expansion.Key Findings of the Automotive HMI Market:• Based on product type, the central display segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.• Based on technology type, the visual interface segment of automotive HMI market size was the highest revenue contributor in 2017.• Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest market revenue in 2017, followed by North America, Europe and LAMEA. 