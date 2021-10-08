Emission Control Technology Market Expected to Reach $160,314.9 Million by 2025

n 2017, by fuel type, the diesel segment dominated the global emission control technology market, in terms of revenue

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2017, by fuel type, the diesel segment dominated the global emission control technology market, in terms of revenue. In addition, based on end-user vertical, the automotive segment is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. Presently, Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor, however, Asia-Pacific is expected to garner highest revenue in the global market during the forecast period, followed by Europe, LAMEA, and North America.According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Global Emission Control Technology Market by Technology, Fuel Type, and End-User Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025," the global emission control technology market size was valued at $91,540.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $160,314.9 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.At present, Asia-Pacific dominates the market, followed by Europe, LAMEA, and North America. China dominated the global emission control technology market in 2017, whereas France is expected to grow at a significant rate in Europe during the forecast period.Request Sample@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5219 Companies covered in this report study:BASF, Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc., Clariant, Cormetech, Corning Incorporated, DCL International Inc., Johnson Matthey, Tenneco Inc., Umicore, Walker Exhaust Systems, and others.The government of various countries are taking initiative for emission control of greenhouse gases from the industries such as automotive, marine, off-highway, rolling stock, and industrial. In recent days, there are some areas where vehicles do not meet the emission control standards set by the government. For instance, around half of the American citizens are living in the areas, which do not meet the emission control standards and are majorly responsible for pollution, which includes particulate matter, and other smog-forming emissions. Emission control technologies such as diesel particulate filter (DPF), diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), gasoline particulate filter (GPF), exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), and selective catalytic reduction (SCR), and others provide with an effective way to reduce industry related emission control.Emission of harmful pollutants from the railways also possess a serious threat to the ecosystem, due to which initiative is being taken to control these emissions for cleaner air. For instance, emission control devices are to be fitted to locomotives of South Western Railway to cut harmful emission from diesel trains. Eminox, an emission control technology manufacturer developed the selective catalytic reduction & continuously regenerating trap (SCRT), which works in a similar fashion to the emission technologies used in cars. This device consists of various filters and platinum catalyst and can reduce particulate matters by over 90%, nitrogen oxide by over 80%, and cut hydrocarbon and monoxide by over 90%.Key Findings of Emission Control Technology Market Study :• The diesel segment in fuel type generated the highest revenue in 2017.• By end-user vertical, the automotive segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.• LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Purchase Enquiry@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/27e1118182b132af78fdfd3ea84982e5 About Allied Market ResearchAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.Contact Info:Name: David CorreaEmail: Send EmailOrganization: Allied Market ResearchAddress: 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United StatesPhone: 1-800-792-5285Website: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/