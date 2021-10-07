Healthy Families of Albuquerque, LLC Participates in Out of Darkness Walk, Sept. 18, 2021

Local Albuquerque, NM, counseling and parent education agency, Healthy Families of Albuquerque, LLC, participated in the Out of Darkness Walk, Sept. 18, 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthy Families of Albuquerque, LLC, the leader in therapy and counseling in Albuquerque, NM, participated in the Out of the Darkness walk. The movement began in 2004. This powerful event gives communities a platform to provide people the courage to open-up about their own connections to the cause, and a platform to create a culture that is smarter about mental health.

This event involved friends, family members, neighbors, and coworkers walking next to each other supporting each other through shared grief and it is done each year in the memory of those that have been lost.

Warning Signs from @afspnational (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention) website:

If a person is talking about:

- Killing themselves

- Feeling hopeless

- Having no reason to live

- Being a burden to others

- Feeling trapped

- Unbearable pain

Behaviors:

- Increased use of alcohol and/or drugs

- Looking for ways to end their lives (internet search)

- Withdrawing from activities

- Isolating from friends and family

- Sleeping too much or too little

- Visiting or calling people to say goodbye

- Giving away prized possessions

- Aggression

- Fatigue

Moods:

- Depression

- Anxiety

- Loss of interest

- Irritability

- Humiliation/Shame

- Agitation/Anger

- Relief/Sudden Improvement

Angela Maes, LCSW, Owner of Healthy Families of Albuquerque, LLC, states, “We urge people in crisis to please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 74174.”

Healthy Families of Albuquerque specializes in Counseling Albuquerque. We offer unique services with highly qualified licensed therapists who are dedicated to helping people achieve optimum emotional health. Together our team is trained in some of the most successful techniques known to the therapy world.

Our therapists are dedicated to supporting our community and its members through the development and maintenance of healthy family bonds. The mission of Healthy Families is to help individuals and families heal and grow strong.

We serve greater Albuquerque with two locations. Our services include but are not limited to the following areas: Holistic therapy, EMDR, grief, trauma, PTSD, youth, adolescence, LGBTQ community, sexuality, anxiety, depression, pain, and terminal illness.

Contact info:

Name: Angela Maes, LCSW, Owner

Organization: Healthy Families of Albuquerque, LLC

Address: 1805 Carlisle Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110

Phone: (505) 842-9911

Website: https://healthyfamiliesabq.com