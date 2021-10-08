Greenpenny V.P. a Kilowatt Sponsor of 2021 Missouri Solar Summit

Greenpenny is a virtual carbon-neutral bank dedicated to financing a sustainable tomorrow.

Missouri Solar Summit brings professionals and government officials together from across country to advance renewable energy.

In addition to financing solar to power homes, businesses, non-profits, and farms in the Midwest, greenpenny wants to empower customers for a more sustainable tomorrow.” — Jason MacDuff, greenpenny V.P.

MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenpenny will be a kilowatt sponsor at the Missouri Solar Energy Industries Association (MOSEIA) 2021 Missouri Solar Summit. The conference will be held next week, Tuesday, October 13th, and Wednesday, October 14th, in Independence, Missouri. The Solar Summit will highlight the diversity of people, technologies, and policies needed to further develop our renewable energy future.

The event will bring together renewable energy industry professionals, lawmakers, utility leaders, government officials, clean energy non-profits, and support organizations to celebrate accomplishments. This is also an opportunity to have discussions with leading industry professionals and decision-makers from across the country to continue advancing renewable energy.

Greenpenny V.P. Jason MacDuff will be a panelist on Thursday

“The panel discussion, ‘Trends in Financing Solar and Storage’ will be a forum to discuss the compelling need for financiers to offer products and services to help their customers mitigate the effects of climate change and support the economic benefits renewable energy provide,” said MacDuff. “In addition to financing solar energy systems and storage to power homes, businesses small and large, non-profits, and farms in the Midwest, greenpenny wants to empower customers to make their own climate actions for a more sustainable tomorrow.”

Other programming will include technical sessions, NABCEP installer training classes, state and federal policy reviews, and the MOSEIA Annual Member Meeting. Attendees can learn more and register at www.moseia.com.

Where you bank matters

In addition to financing solar energy systems in the Midwest, people across the nation can enjoy competitive rates, hi-tech deposit features and experiences with greenpenny’s checking, savings, and CD accounts.

For additional information on residential or commercial solar energy system financing, or banking services, please visit greenpenny.com or dial 888-GPENNY0 (888-473-6690).



###

About greenpenny

Greenpenny is a virtual and carbon-neutral bank dedicated to financing a sustainable tomorrow. Greenpenny, powered by Decorah Bank & Trust Co. in Northeast Iowa, is employee-owned and has a decades-long commitment to positive environmental practices. For more information, please visit www.greenpenny.com or call 888-GPENNY0.

Member FDIC | An Equal Housing Lender

Greenpenny Key-Points

• From a community with one of the highest solar energy adoption rates, per capita, in the nation.

• Residential and commercial solar financing is available in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin.

• Deposit services are FDIC Insured and available for people across the nation. Money deposited in greenpenny is secure, earns interest, and is only used to finance renewable energy systems and carbon reducing efficiency projects – no fossil fuels.

• Customers access easy-to-use, hi-tech online and mobile banking platforms with zero ATM fees worldwide – ever. And greenpenny bankers are available at 888-GPENNY0 (888-473-6690).

• We’ve financed hundreds of commercial and residential solar loan projects. And we’d like to do a lot more!

• We want to be a catalyst for positive change by helping people use their money as their voice for fiscal and environmental advocacy.



Media Inquiries

Katrina Brickley, Communications Director AVP, Katrina@greenpenny.com, 563-387-6757. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.