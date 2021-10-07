GUYANA FRONTIER MINING CORP. ANNOUNCES REVOCATION OF CEASE TRADE ORDERS
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guyana Frontier Mining Corp. (“Guyana” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective today (the “Effective Date”), the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Alberta Securities Commission (together, the “Securities Regulators”) have issued orders revoking their cease trade orders, originally issued in respect of the securities of the Company on, respectively September 8, 2014 and December 9, 2014.
On October 1, 2021 and October 4, 2021, the Company filed (i) its audited annual financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the year ended April 30, 2021, and its interim financial statements, annual management’s discussion and analysis, and related certifications of the period ended July 31, 2021, (ii) Form 52-110F2 - Disclosure by Venture Issuers, (iii) Form 58-101F2 - Corporate Governance Disclosure (Venture Issuers), and (iv) Form 51-102F6V - Statement of Executive Compensation – Venture Issuers (collectively, the “Continuous Disclosure Documents”). The Continuous Disclosure Documents are available for review online under the Company’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Following the filing of the Continuous Disclosure Documents, the Company is up-to-date with its continuous disclosure obligations.
In connection with the Company's applications for the revocation of the cease trade orders, the Company provided an undertaking to the Securities Regulators that it would hold an annual meeting of shareholders of the Company within three months of the Effective Date. The Company has met all other conditions required by the securities commissions for revocation of the cease trade orders.
About Guyana Frontier Mining Corp.
The Company currently has no activities or operations. The Company was previously a junior mining company that acquired and explored mineral resource properties, but it has ceased to carry on an active business. The Company is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating suitable assets or businesses to acquire or merge with, with a view to maximizing value for shareholders.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
David Bhumgara
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director
T: 416 574-4603
E: dbhumgara@gmail.com
Cautionary Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, comments regarding the timing of the annual meeting of shareholders of the Company. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statement.
