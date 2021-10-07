Jako Hall Comments on Preparing for Climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro: One of the World’s Highest Mountains

Former naval officer and world traveller Jako Hall reflects on his experience during his Mount Kilimanjaro climb and provides the details on his expedition’s preparation.

/EIN News/ -- CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As one of the 30,000 climbers who come annually, Jako Hall is proudly a part of the two-thirds who attempt to climb and successfully summit the highest mountain in the continent of Africa, Mount Kilimanjaro. The world traveller and former naval officer said that his experience climbing the highest free-standing mountain in the world was one he would never forget.





“Hiking up Mount Kilimanjaro was one of the hardest things I have ever physically and mentally pushed through, but the hike will forever be my favourite,” said Jako Hall.

Its peak sits at 5,895 meters high as Mount Kilimanjaro is the fourth tallest mountain out of the Seven Summits, or each continent’s highest mountain. Often underestimated, the climb to the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro has its challenges, such as altitude sickness and other health threats that cause many to end the hike early.

Reaching the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro still weighs heavy on even the most physically fit even though it is technically considered the easiest of all the Seven Summits. Mount Kilimanjaro’s summit is deemed its more simplistic title due to a little less preparation and skill level needed to take on the top. Hikers are not required to have any pro equipment, technical climbing experience, or mountaineering skills upon reaching Mount Kilimanjaro’s summit. However, according to renowned high altitude expert Dr Peter Hackett, Mount Kilimanjaro’s climb can also be the most dangerous due to climbers not being adequately prepared for the altitude’s difficulty.

“To take on Mount Kilimanjaro victoriously and reach Uhuru Peak, climbers should prepare months in advance both physically and mentally for the trek, which usually takes five to nine days to complete,” said Jako Hall.

Mental preparation is just as critical as physical training before starting an adventure to Africa’s Mount Kilimanjaro. Climbers should go into their journey with a passionate and determined mindset and a lot of confidence, stamina, and grit. They also should buy and pack the right gear to wear, like high-quality camping gear and clothing made to grant comfortable movement in high altitudes.

The best time to summit Africa’s highest peak is during the dry seasons, so eager climbers should plan their trip sometime in January to March or June to October. The high-trafficked season at Mount Kilimanjaro is from June to September. Between the months of December and March, crowded hiking trails are more likely to be avoided.

For climbers who are less experienced with high altitudes and Mount Kilimanjaro’s environment, Hall recommends planning additional days spent on Kilimanjaro for a more enjoyable and safer overall experience.

