3 College Scholarships For Marine Sciences Majors From Jean-Pierre Ayala, Ernest F. Hollings, and John C. Bajus

These scholarships support ocean research by subsidizing the costs associated with the pursuit of college and university degrees.

With oceans covering approximately 72% of the Earth's surface and our dependence on them, it is imperative for mankind to nurture healthy ecological and marine environments. Marine research is a critical component for development in ocean science studies. In recent years an increasing number of students are electing to pursue degrees in Marine Biology and other ocean studies. In an effort to support these students an increasing number of individuals have founded scholarships aimed at providing financial support to these students.The Jean-Pierre Ayala Scholarship was founded by investment banker and restaurateur Jean-Pierre 'JP' Ayala. This scholarship was created to support students majoring in Marine or Ocean Students. It rewards young scientists and lovers of the water while supporting the expansion of marine studies. The Jean-Pierre Ayala Scholarship awards two students with $1,000 annually. To be eligible applicants must currently be a Freshman, Sophomore, Junior, Senior, or Graduate student currently enrolled at an accredited college or university with a minimum of a 3.0 weighted GPA. This scholarship also requires the submission of an essay in which the student details his or her involvement with ocean science and why they are pursuing an education and career in the field. The application deadline for the Jean-Pierre Ayala Scholarship is December 15, 2021. Interested students can submit their application online on the Jean-Pierre Ayala Scholarship website.The Ernest F. Hollings Undergraduate Scholarship program was designed to increase and encourage student training in atmospheric and oceanic science, research, technology, and education while fostering multidisciplinary training opportunities. Through the scholarship the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) plans to recruit and prepare students for public service careers with NOAA and other natural resource and science agencies with the government. This scholarship provides undergraduate students pursuing a degree in marine or ocean sciences with up to $9,500 in financial aid annually for two years. Additionally, the scholarship offers a full-time 10-week paid summer internship at a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration facility that pays $700 weekly. The deadline to apply for the Ernest F. Hollings Undergraduate Scholarship is January 31, 2022.The John C. Bajus Scholarship is sponsored by The Marine Technology Society which promotes awareness, understanding, and the advancement and application of marine technology. This scholarship is open to MTS members that are currently enrolled full-time in a marine-related field who exemplify a commitment to volunteerism and community service. While the scholarship is available annual, previous recipients are not eligible to reapply the following year. The John C. Bajus scholarship awards $1,000 to recipients. In addition to meeting the eligibility requirements applicants will need to submit letters of recommendations or references as well as transcripts. The deadline to apply for this scholarship is April 20, 2022.