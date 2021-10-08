Leadership Scholarships From Brian Joseph Lombardi, Stephen Phillips, Gloria Barron

Three organizations are providing thousands of dollars in scholarships to college students who demonstrate leadership in and out of the classroom.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- As community involvement becomes increasingly valued in college applications, the same can be said for scholarship applications. This is because universities and organizations worldwide are understanding the correlation between community service and leadership. As the nation’s student loan debt continues to climb, organizations and leaders around the country have founded scholarships to provide essential financial aid to dedicated college students who successfully demonstrate a commitment to academic excellence, volunteerism, and leadership development.The Brian Joseph Lombardi Scholarship was founded by Brian Lombardi, a South Florida investment banker and entrepreneur. This scholarship was founded with the goal of empowering students to attend college without accumulating burdensome student loan debt. Created in response to the growing student debt crisis in the United States, Mr. Lombardi stated that he hopes that through his scholarship he is able to make the goal of attaining a college education easier and more accessible for students nationwide. Recipients of The Brian Joseph Lombardi Scholarship receive $1,000 in financial aid. To be eligible, students must be matriculated at a US-based accredited college or university and possess a GPA of 3.0 or above. This scholarship also requires the submission of an essay on leadership and community service. The deadline to apply for The Brian Joseph Lombardi Scholarship is December 10, 2021. The Stephen Phillips Memorial Scholarship Fund offers high performing students who demonstrate financial need a renewable four-year scholarship. Award amounts range from $3,000 to $17,000. This scholarship is available exclusively to permanent residents of New England in pursuit of their first bachelor’s degree. Applicants must demonstrate academic achievement, a commitment to serving and helping others, a strong work ethic, and leadership qualities. According to the scholarship website applicants should have a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale and be able to demonstrate skilled writing. The deadlines to apply for the Stephen Phillips Memorial Scholarship varies based on the student’s grade. Dates range from February 1, 2022 to May 2, 2022.The Gloria Barron Prize For Young Heroes Scholarship is an annual award founded in connection with the non-profit organization The Young Heroes Project. It serves to celebrate inspiring and community-minded young people from a broad range of diverse backgrounds. Founded in 2001 by well-known author T.A. Barron, this award honors 25 outstanding young leaders between the ages of 8 and 18. Since its inception, the Gloria Barron Prize has awarded more than half a million dollars in aid to hundreds of young leaders nationwide. Due to its range of impact the Barron Prize has received the support of the National Geographic Education Foundation, The Girl Scouts of the USA, and The National Youth Leadership Council along with other major organizations. To be eligible students must be able to demonstrate how they have positively impacted their communities and the environment. The deadline to apply for this scholarship is April 15, 2022.Contact InformationBrian Joseph Lombardi ScholarshipBrianLombardiScholars@gmail.comThe Stephen Phillips Memorial Scholarship Fundstaff@spscholars.orgGloria Barron Prize For Young Heroesadmin@barronprize.org