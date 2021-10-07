Submit Release
H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Libyan Foreign Minister Discuss Consolidating Ties

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received Najla Mangoush, Libyan Minister of Foreign Affairs, and her accompanying delegation at Qasr Al Watan today.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mansour and the Libyan top diplomat discussed the prospects of further consolidating the strong relations between the two nations. They exchanged views over the current situation in Libya and reviewed the latest regional and international developments.

Sheikh Mansour affirmed the UAE's full support for all efforts aimed at achieving security, peace and wellbeing in Libya, including the initiative of the Libyan government to ensure the country’s stability.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and Fares Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Advisor to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

Mangoush arrived today in the UAE and was received by Sheikh Shakhbout.

