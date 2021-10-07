DCS Sponsors AIAG Quality Summit Bringing Affordable Cloud QMS for Instant SPC Quality Reporting and Monitoring
Dimensional Control Systems is a proud sponsor of the AIAG Quality Summit Event where they demonstrated affordable, fast QMS software for SPC reports and PPAP
Good data is accessible, readable, useful, and believable...We used QDM, and called it DDP, to provide the data and information [at Stellantis]”AUBURN HILLS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DCS is a proud sponsor of the AIAG Quality Summit, a virtual event providing a platform for manufacturers to learn about QMS, development of new technology, and tools. This year’s theme, “Charging Up Your QMS: Innovative Quality Tools for a Digital Industry” delivers stories and information about how manufacturers and providers have leveraged QMS and virtual tools during the pandemic to continue moving forward despite setbacks.
— Chris Slon, Stellantis Technical Fellow
From the AIAG Quality Summit Website:
To support these technological transitions and evolving quality expectations, AIAG’s 2021 Virtual Global Quality Summit will explore innovations in quality tools and methods, including:
• The impact of additive manufacturing and software product development on product development and validation in APQP and PPAP
• The effect of digital/AI process control technologies on product traceability requirements in Control Plan and Warranty management
• The impact of virtual auditing methods and technologies on the strategies and requirements for internal, supplier, and 3rd party QMS certification audits
• And much, much more
DCS supports advancements in QMS by bringing cloud Quality Management Systems (QMS) to manufacturers across the world. QDM Cloud takes advantage of the cloud to provide set up in hours instead of days, makes the cost hundreds instead of thousands, and puts all of your quality at your fingertips regardless of where you are in the WORLD. All this, plus security you can trust to keep your data safe.
Most QMS systems require labor-intensive maintenance that drives your IT group crazy, while also being difficult to change, grow, and customize for your unique environment. This on top of high costs for the system itself, and the difficulty in pulling data out of it, makes traditional QMS expensive, time-consuming, and slow.
QDM Cloud puts all of your quality at your fingertips, with easy setup and tools for your team to quickly add new inputs, reports, dashboards, and alerts, all the while reducing your need for maintaining the system to zero. With no need to maintain, update, or fix the system, your IT is free to do its job rather than simply keep things working. This, on top of QDM's legendary speed of delivery for quality data and SPC reports, means your quality team stays agile, up-to-date on your quality, and informed. Powerful root-cause analysis, problem-solving, and document management tools complement this to create a complete quality solution for your company.
Visit DCS’ digital booth and learn more about the AIAG Quality Summit at their website at https://www.aiag.org/. Find out more about QMS and take advantage of a free trial offer for QDM Cloud at https://www.3dcs.com/automated-spc-systems-qdm/modules/qdm-gateway-central-database.
About DCS
DCS has been supporting quality management in industries including automotive, aerospace, medical device, electronics, and industrial machinery for over 20 years. DCS solutions are used daily by companies like Airbus, BMW, GM, LG, Nissan, Phillips, Sony, Textron Aviation, and VW. By applying DCS's 3D Model-Based environment for Predictive Variation Analysis and Responsive SPC, manufacturers have reduced quality costs related to yield, scrap, rework and warranty issues. Read more at www.3dcs.com.
Benjamin Reese
Dimensional Control Systems
+1 2482699777
