Renu Bio Health Ltd. to Launch #RenewMyLife Campaign for World Menopause Day

The global event is to take place on October 18th, 2021.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renu Bio Health Ltd. is pleased to announce it will be launching a #RenewMyLife campaign to commemorate World Menopause Day on October 18th, 2021.Founded in 2001, RENU BIO HEALTH Ltd. is a global nutraceutical company located in Vancouver, Canada. Through the research and development process of new and natural ingredients and dietary supplements production, the company aims to produce and distribute health supplements that help prevent and treat various diseases.In the company’s latest news, Renu Bio Health will be launching its #RenewMyLife campaign which aims at changing perspectives about menopause and encouraging people to pay attention to helpful information, such as menopausal symptoms and treatment options.For the campaign, Renu Bio Health has produced a video that supports women experiencing similar difficulties in their new life stages, which is menopause. During the campaign, Renu Bio Health will offer an unprecedented 18% off its female hormone balancer, Phytogen. There will be a violet box, a violet pouch, and a pink ribbon mask included. In addition to the 'Renew My Life' campaign, a donation will also be offered, with part of the proceeds being donated to breast cancer charities. The campaign runs from October 8th – 31st in Canada, the US, Russia, and South Korea.A marketing manager at Renu Bio Health said, "Phytogen has launched various campaigns for women each year. The #RenewMyLife is the first campaign that alters the perspective on menopause and informs women how to cope and provide remedies for psychological and physical distress. We hope this campaign will comfort/empower those going through menopause symptoms in the world."The campaign details are available on Renu Bio Health's official website, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram account.For more information about Renu Bio Health, please visit https://www.renubiohealth.com/social-contribution#world-menopause-day About Renu Bio HealthFounded in 2001, Renu Bio Health Ltd. is a global nutraceutical company located in Vancouver, Canada. The company researches, develops, and distributes various products led by the renowned premium brand ‘Royal Canadian,’ and encompasses health food with the vision of ‘Better Value of Your Life.’