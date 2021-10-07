More about Gov. Kemp: Solar Tech Company NanoPV to Open Manufacturing, Distribution Operations in Sumter County, Create Over 500 Jobs

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that solar technologies company NanoPV plans to invest more than $36 million in opening a manufacturing and distribution facility in Sumter County, bringing more than 500 jobs to Americus.

“This incredible investment by NanoPV in Americus is a testament to Georgia's thriving solar environment and our laser focus on bringing big projects to rural parts of our state,” said Governor Kemp. “Over 500 new, good-paying jobs will leverage the unique assets of Sumter County and south Georgia and help lead to generational growth across the entire region."

Based in the U.S., NanoPV is a pioneering U.S solar technology company with nearly 20 years of experience in solar cell technologies, panel manufacturing, and system integration. NanoPV manufactures highly advanced solar panels and provides manufacturing equipment, end-to-end turnkey solutions, and technologies to its solar energy clients.

“NanoPV is one of the pioneering, most advanced solar technology companies in the world to manufacture energy-efficient, third generation solar panels cost effectively,” said Dr. Anna Selvan John, President and CEO of NanoPV. “We are very proud to execute our largest solar manufacturing entity at Americus, Sumter County, Georgia. We thank the State of Georgia, Governor Kemp, the Sumter County community, Quick Start, and the economic development authority. Currently, the project pipeline of NanoPV, with the capacity of more than 2.5GW solar system projects nationally and internationally, ensures further expansion of our manufacturing capacity rapidly.”

NanoPV will operate in an existing 56,000-square-foot facility, located at 301 Martin Marietta Drive in Americus. The company will bring hundreds of opportunities to Sumter County and the surrounding region, including careers in solar manufacturing, quality control, operations and maintenance, research and development, and marketing.

“I’ve always been a firm believer in renewable energy and in the relationship I have built with NanoPV Solar through almost six years,” said Executive Director of the Americus-Sumter Payroll Development Authority Rusty Warner. “I am excited to be a part of this project, especially when we all are heading into a ‘renewable world.’ NanoPV Solar is what other ancillary solar companies are looking to be around. A big thank you to my board, South Georgia Technical College, and to the southern hospitality of the Sumter leaders and people.”

Senior Project Manager Candice Scott represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the Americus-Sumter County Payroll Development Authority, South Georgia Technical College, and Georgia Quick Start.

“We are witnessing a rebirth of the solar manufacturing industry in the United States, and Georgia has a great story to tell. Because of our pro-business environment and world-class workforce training solutions, Georgia has emerged as a leader in the solar and renewable energy space, and it is exciting to bring these jobs of the future to Sumter County,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “We are proud to add NanoPV to the incredible ecosystem of manufacturing and technology companies that call Georgia home. Many thanks to our partners in the region and to the Americus-Sumter Payroll Development Authority for supporting this project.”

Since 2009, Georgia has increased net electricity generation from renewable sources by more than 93% and today the state’s electricity mix consists of nearly 12% renewable energy. As a Top Ten state for solar, solar PV is the state’s fastest-growing source of renewable energy. Over 3% of the state’s electricity now comes from solar power, with enough installed capacity to power 373,248 homes. Almost 700 megawatts of capacity were added in 2020 alone, and over 1.3 gigawatts of planned capacity additions are currently in the pipeline.

About NanoPV NanoPV, is a leader in high-energy delivery, low cost thin-film Si PV, and crystalline Si technologies. NanoPV manufactures solar panels, provides manufacturing equipment and end-to-end turnkey solutions, as well as providing complete, in-market solar module manufacturing technology. For more information, visit: nano-pv.com.