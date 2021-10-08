VIZILOK Products Meet International Building Code 2021 Privacy Standards

VIZILOK has announced their range of products is designed in full alignment with IBC 2021 requirements for public restrooms.

I saw an unmet need and I wanted to address it. Have you had the disagreeable experience of wishing for privacy while some stranger is impatiently knocking on the restroom door?” — Victoria Kaverina

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the updated International Building Code 2021, VIZILOK has announced their range of products is designed in full alignment with these requirements, ensuring the safety and privacy of people using restrooms in commercial settings.

The updates of the International Building Code 2021 now require occupancy indicator locks to be installed on family and assisted-use commercial restrooms. This law is especially important because it stands to recognize how important privacy and security are in public restrooms. Such a statute offers further security for guests and patrons in business settings. For businesses, such a statute is excellent because it contributes to safer and more comfortable establishments.

According to the new building code, 1110.2.1.6 Privacy “Doors to family or assisted-use toilet and bathing rooms shall be securable from within the room and be provided with an “occupied” indicator.” This means it is necessary for commercial buildings and places of business to be equipped with these lock standards for their restroom locks. VIZILOK privacy indicator locks for public restrooms not only provide ultra-safe locking mechanisms, they include very clear signage that lets others know if the space is “IN USE” in red or “VACANT” in green, clearly on the lock rosette.

“Have you had someone barge in on you while you were indisposed, embarrassing, and appalling? Yes, that’s happened to me, unfortunately.” Stated VIZILOK founder, Victoria Kaverina, on her motive behind developing the company’s product range. “I saw an unmet need and I wanted to address it. Have you had the disagreeable experience of wishing for privacy while some stranger is impatiently knocking on the restroom door?” Victoria asked, exemplifying how uncomfortable the experience can be.

Not having an indicator on a commercial restroom door lock can be problematic in a variety of ways. Those using the restroom can be disturbed relentlessly by others outside of the door if there is no indicator. This can cause discomfort, distress, aggravation, or fear for the person using the restroom. Additionally, while the party attempting to gain entrance into the restroom may not have ill intent, they may not be aware that someone is occupying the restroom, and may continuously try to force themselves in, assuming the lock is not working.

Indicators on restroom door locks are extremely important because they provide clear communication between parties inside and outside of the bathroom. They enable those using the restroom to feel comfortable and safe, while also ensuring everyone outside the door understands it is occupied. This can help avoid accidental walk-ins as well as more serious types of privacy invasions.

VIZILOK, one of the top commercial door lock brands, has been at the forefront of commercial lock safety and innovation. The brand is committed to producing products that ensure the privacy and safety of people in a wide variety of commercial settings, while also ensuring building owners and managers are equipped with high-quality, dependable safety products they need. VIZILOK is dedicated to creating safe products that fulfill a serious need in the market while ensuring people are protected in commercial settings.

Privacy and safety issues are of major concern and no one should have to feel unsafe when using the restroom in public. Because of this, VIZILOK is proud to provide commercial-grade products that meet the highest standards, including International Building Code 2021, ensuring the safety, well-being, and security of businesses and patrons alike.

About VIZILOK

VIZILOK is a leader in manufacturing and engineering commercial-grade locks, particularly for businesses and other public spaces. Born out of a distinct need to ensure the privacy of those using public restrooms, VIZILOK products combine state-of-the-art design, along with efficient functionality to ensure safety and privacy in public settings. To learn more about VIZILOK security products, please visit www.vizilok.com.

Vizilok Indicator Lock C6FS with In Use or Vacant Indicator in 26D Satin Chrome. BHMA ANSI Grade2