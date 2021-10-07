Fernando Jose Cuellar Membreno: Making Classic Car Restoration a Family Affair
BUFORD, GA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fernando Jose Cuellar Membreno loves living in the peach state of Georgia and even more than that, he loves restoring classic cars. He says the process can be a family affair which means everyone in the family can get in on the action to take an older, vintage vehicle and turn it into an amazing classic car or truck.
Fernando Jose Cuellar Membreno said the first thing to do is to choose the type of older car that appeals to you. In Georgia, to be considered a classic car the motor vehicle must be at least 25 years old or older as dictated by the model year. It can also be a classic or historical vehicle if it has been designated and produced by the manufacturer to resemble an antique or historical vehicle.
Fernando Jose Cuellar Membreno says that your vision of what the vehicle will look like when you are finished restoring is important to have before you begin the process. If you are restoring a vehicle with your family members, you should all agree on the vision and create it through sketches or by using computer programs to help you design a model of the finished and restored vehicle.
Hailing from El Salvador, Fernando Jose Cuellar Membreno did not have the option to restore vintage vehicles when he was growing up but now that he can follow his passion, he enjoys sharing it with his children and grandchildren. He said that they help him pick out the vehicle, create the vision for it, then said about restoring it with him. From working on the mechanics of the car to ensure it will run properly and be safe to drive to do the bodywork required to restore it to mint condition, he enjoys each part of the process.
After the vehicle is restored to its original condition, Fernando Jose Cuellar Membreno and his family members head out on the weekends to a variety of classic car shows and other events. he is happy with the quality of time this gives him with his children and grandchildren as well as some of the prizes they win for the restoration of the classic cars they enter into competitions. Bringing home trophies is the added bonus to spending quality time with his family while pursuing his favorite hobby.
Fernando Jose Cuellar Membreno encourages others to check out this hobby that will not only bring joy and fun to their families but allow them to take an old vehicle and turn it into an amazing car or truck that wins awards and prestige.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-551-9491
email us here