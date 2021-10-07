Veego Alerts ISPs and Their Subscribers of Facebook Outage, Revealing Root Cause of Service Interruption
Veego’s dashboard and mobile app provide real-time notifications and detailed insights to customers regarding Web application and network experience
By running our breakthrough AI-based platform, CSPs would have been able to proactively reach out to customers and prevent the massive volume of calls that came in to report the outage”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veego Software, the world leader in Connected Home Customer Experience and actionable insights, today announced a powerful feature in the Veego Home Insight Platform that delivers alerts and system intelligence, notifying customers about outages like the one suffered by Facebook this week.
— Denis Sirov, CTO of Veego
Facebook (FB), Instagram and WhatsApp all suffered outages midday Monday, according to public statements from the three Facebook services. The application downtime resulted in a huge volume of calls to ISPs from frustrated customers trying to resolve the situation.
Several ISPs leveraging the Veego platform have provided details about the incident. Thousands of phone calls regarding the outage came through ISP call centers as soon as the applications went down and decreased after Facebook’s public announcement regarding the downtime. Veego had diagnosed that there was a server problem at Facebook and notified ISPs and consumers using the Veego Self-Care App.
Recently announced, the Veego intelligent Self-Care app enables non-technical home internet users to view the current and forecasted status of their devices and Internet sessions and to apply recommended quick fixes that proactively improve the user experience.
The Facebook outage resulted in 3X more ISP service calls than is typically the case. ISPs throughout the world were scrambling to identify and comprehend the malfunction. The Veego solution can distinguish and identify the root-cause of breakdowns such as these, and if implemented by the ISP/telco and customer, could have saved precious time and money lost to service congestion, potential frustration by customers and even churn. Moreover, the Veego Self-care Mobile App would have proactively pushed out a real-time notification indicating that the malfunction was not connected with the user’s ISP.
The Veego Self-care Mobile app identifies the actual source of Quality of Experience problems and eliminates the need for many of the most common customer calls to the CSP’s Customer Care department.
According to Denis Sirov, Veego’s CTO, “By running our breakthrough AI-based platform, CSPs would have been able to proactively reach out to customers and prevent the massive volume of calls that came in to report the outage.” Sirov added. “We hope that more ISP customers will use our Self-Care App in order to understand, as early as possible, the Root Cause of any malfunction or disruption they face while consuming home internet services.”
Veego enhances the Internet user experience in the connected home. Developing Artificial Intelligence and other breakthrough technologies, Veego delivers to Home Stakeholders a unique understanding of the performance and behavior of connected devices and the apps and services running on them, and the experience of users engaging with them. The Veego Home Insight Platform generates vast volumes of new data that enable a wealth of valuable insights into the connected home, including penetrating understandings of the customer experience, internet usage, performance, trends, and more. To learn more, please visit www.veego.io.
