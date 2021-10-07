Clean Group Taking Sydney Office Cleaning to a Never-Before-Seen Level

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Group Office cleaning services are among the highest-rated in all of New South Wales. This is a tribute to the well-trained cleaning crews that the company has put together along with the fact that they provide these crews with the best cleaning equipment and environmentally-friendly cleaning solutions that money can buy. Part of the company’s popularity also stems from the fact that they tailor their office cleaning services based on each of their client's own specific cleaning needs. That includes everything from cleaning all areas of a business from top to bottom and wall to wall or just doing select cleaning services such as cleaning bathrooms or break areas. They are even available for emergency office cleans after unexpected mishaps and they can conduct their office cleaning services as part of a routine office cleaning plan or a one-time cleaning event.

Clean Group Sydney is also a service that’s always more than eager to take on any new challenges that modern-day office cleaning presents. Evidence of that is their recently added Professional Covid-19 cleaning services. A service that helps takes virus transmission prevention on surfaces around the office place to a whole new level. It’s also a service that is helping businesses that have been shut down because of many positive Covid-19 cases reopen faster than most thoughts was possible. Unlike more traditional office fogging work which is not recognized by Safe Work Australia, the company’s Covid-19 disinfection cleans are done using advanced electrostatic sprayers. These work by covering more surface area on office items such as desks, chairs, and phones because the disinfecting solutions that are sprayed out of them will slightly bend around an object. This advanced office disinfecting method will last up to 30-days in the office spaces that it’s applied throughout. These advanced spray applicators along with the hospital-grade Australian Health Department and TGA-approved chemical solutions that they use, even come with a certification that acknowledges a business’s office space has been cleaned according to Safe Work Australia guidelines.

Stephen Matthews, the Sydney Area Operations Manager at Clean Group, says, “We are in a business niche that is not without competition by any means. That’s why we are always looking for new ways to take our office cleaning services to levels that many thoughts were not possible. It’s something that we certainly take much pride in. We will continue to stay up to date on the latest office cleaning trends that become available and quickly integrate these into our already advanced and well-respected office cleaning services.”

Many testimonials that have been written on the company’s office cleaning services speak glowingly of the work that Clean Group Sydney did for them. Nicola Smith proclaimed, “Clean group has been cleaning our office space for the past three years and we are happy to recommend them. Thanks for getting our windows cleaned over the long weekend.” Jonathan Caron stated, “Hired Clean Group for a COVID-19 Disinfection. We are pleased with the service provided. Happy to recommend them.”

Mathews also mentioned that those who would like to take advantage of their top-notch Sydney office cleaning services are encouraged to meet with an experienced member of their staff. These meetings are what help Clean Group Sydney set up a tailored office cleaning plan for the companies that hire them. He reminded that these meetings are always conducted in the safest possible manner and all suggested Covid-19 safety protocols will be followed. By looking at how office space is set up and what types of cleaning services need to be undertaken, this helps them assign the right crew to get the job done efficiently and thoroughly in the amount of time that a company allows them access to access that workspace.

In addition to office cleaning, the Sydney Area Operations Manager also pointed that they are very good when it comes to thoroughly clean such commercial and government building settings as schools, daycare centres, gymnasiums, health care facilities, warehouses, and commercial building strata areas. Those businesses in the Sydney area that would like more information on Clean Group’s services can contact them by phone, email, or by using the form found on their website.

