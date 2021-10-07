Fiber Knit Sport’s Eco-friendly Ultra-Breathable Masks Now Available in the United States
The Fiber Knit Sport mask was designed for maximum comfort and has an anatomical shape that adapts to your face for greater comfort and protection.
Developed in Brazil, reusable, anti-fog, ergonomic fit, no eyeglass fog, your voice isn’t muffled, and you can breathe normally. Disposable filters, daily use.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Let’s face it, mask wearing is far from over. We’ve all seen the parking lots littered with remnants of disposable masks. Any eye glass wearers know the dread of fogged lenses the second you don a mask. For those of us who have to face prolonged daily mask wearing whether that be all-day due to school or work, running day-to-day errands, traveling, sports or working out – we’ve all seen the skin breakouts and acne, heard the muffled responses that come from mask wearing, had the ear discomfort and dozens of other complaints that accompany mask wearing. Finally, there’s a mask that addresses most of those issues. Developed in Brazil, eco-friendly and reusable, Fiber Knit Sport Mask’s anti-fog, breathable and ergonomic fit is elegantly designed to provide coverage for your nose, mouth and chin and seals closely to your face, so your eyewear doesn’t fog up, your voice isn’t muffled, and you can breathe normally.
Comfortable without ear pain: The Fiber Knit Sport Mask was designed for maximum comfort and has an anatomical shape that adapts to your face for greater comfort and protection. Instead of being wrapped around your ears, the adjustable strap allows for a unique fixation creating a perfect fit without using the ears for support.
Incredible airflow and sweat-free fabric: The Fiber Knit Sport Mask was originally developed and designed for athletes who demand maximum airflow and a skin-friendly, breathable, and sweat-free fabric that can sustain daily and extended use. The included 3-D filter support provides a non-muffling ventilation system, which prevents the mask from being sucked to your face. In combination with the light, smooth fabric you can breathe naturally while working out, indoors or outdoors, participating in sports or any of your normal day-to-day activities.
Anti-lens fogging: Fiber Knit Sport Mask’s anti-fog, breathable and ergonomic fit is elegantly designed to help reduce lens fogging. The eco-friendly and reusable Fiber Knit Sports Mask provides coverage for your nose, mouth and chin and seals closely to your face, so your eyewear sits naturally on the face and doesn’t fog up lenses the way other masks do.
- Eco-friendly green mask made from recycled plastic bottles and waste-free production
- Ultra-breathable – never have to take your mask off during a workout or performing your day-to-day activities
- Knit technology – 3D Knit breathable mask made with lightweight soft fabric and features no seams
- Muffle-free – everyone can understand you clearly
- Adjustable strap – makes the mask fit perfectly
- Single fixation – no ear pain, provides great comfort and freedom of movement
- Triple layer air filters – 3D filter support to prevent suction
- Reusable – hand-washable and made from long-lasting material
Fiber Knit Sports Masks are available in sizes ranging from small for kids and teens to media and large for adults, as well as available in a variety of colors. Available in two styles: The Sport Mask featuring a single adjustable strap worn around the head; The Air Mask featuring straps that go behind each ear. Each package includes: One Fiber Knit Sport mask, 30 triple-ply air filters and one rigid 3D Performance Filter Support that helps prevent muffling or suction. To purchase and for more information, visit https://fiberknitsport.com or purchase directly on Amazon at the Fiber Knit Sport Store.
About Fiber Knit Sport:
We Love Sports. We see it as a social barrier breaker, a difference maker. From Jesse Owens, the African-American sprinter who won four gold medals at Hitler’s Berlin Games, disproving the Nazi theory of Aryan racial superiority, to the four time world champion US women's soccer team and their fight for gender equality. Sports is a huge part of our history. It's also a huge part of our day to day. Our way of improving our mental and physical health, our escape from stress and from the days that just don't go as planned.
When the pandemic arrived, our goal was simple. Use our 3D tech factory to develop a mask that would not only protect the users and the ones around them, but that would not get in the way of their performance. In that pursuit, we brought the best designers we knew on board, and they created a seamless, comfortable and stylish piece that wouldn’t affect breathing! We were in awe! Finally, we produced it in a waste and sweatshop-free manner. We valued quality and ethics over the lowest possible price. What you see here is the result of our values, hard-work, and our passion for sports and technology combined.
A mask for sports, a mask for play, a mask for every one, a mask for every day. Proudly and eco-friendly waste-free made in Brazil, imported to the United States and other countries around the world.
This is our story. We hope you like it. For more information, please visit https://fiberknitsport.com
Adrienne Lenhoff
Buzzphoria Public Relations
+1 248-366-0388
