Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with Pioneer Bank and former employee of Pacific Premier Bank

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:

Pioneer Bank, Mapleton, Minnesota Flood insurance violations; civil money penalty Consent Order, dated October 5, 2021

Prohibition and restitution against Mai Ly-Vu Former employee of Pacific Premier Bank, Irvine, California Improper involvement and personal financial interests in extensions of credit by the bank

