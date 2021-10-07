Fly Ash Market Size to Hit USD 13.33 Billion by 2027 | SWOT Analysis, Key Drivers, Restraints, Future Opportunities, Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in the fly ash market are CEMEX S.A.B. De C.V., Charah, and LLC. Cement Australia Pty Limited, Duromar, Inc., Aggregate Industries, Boral Ltd., LafargeHolcim Ltd, Titan America LLC., Salt River Materials Group, Tarmac Holdings Limited and more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global fly ash market size is projected to reach USD 13.33 billion by 2027 owing to the rapid urbanization and industrialization worldwide. Fly ash is a fine, powdered substance that is the byproduct of burning pulverized coal in electric generation power plants. They are captured by emission control equipment such as scrubbers, fabric filters, or electrostatic precipitators. The fly ash market value stood at USD 8.54 billion in 2019 and is likely to rise at a CAGR of 5.83% between 2020 to 2027.





Rising Demand for Environment-friendly Cement will contribute to the Market Growth

Fly ash is mainly used in portland pozzolana cement and for manufacturing bricks. This acts as the major driver. Besides this, fly ashes also do not emit carbon or greenhouse gases into the atmosphere at the time of production and have additional environmental benefits. Various academic institutions, government and private stakeholders, and R & D institutions are taking the task of promoting the use of fly ash in construction materials. This will also aid in the expansion of the market in the coming years.

On the flip side, poor quality fly ash may harm the concrete, thereby hampering the market in the long run. Nevertheless, the increasing efforts to introduce environment-friendly cement is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/fly-ash-market-101087





What is the Scope of the Report?

The report is based on a comprehensive overview of the market and highlights key factors such as drivers, restraints, future opportunities, and challenges of the market. The report also discusses the table of segmentation in detail based on factors such as application, type, and geography. It also lists the names of market manufacturers and the major strategies adopted by them to reach for the top position in the market.

Furthermore, the report discusses notable industry developments, current trends prevalent in the market, and other interesting insights into the market. The report is available for sale on the company website.





Regional Segmentation:

Asia Pacific will Dominate Market with Increasing Construction Activities

In 2019, Asia Pacific emerged as the region holding the largest fly ash market share with a revenue of USD 4.15 billion. This is owing to the rapidly growing population and the rise in the number of construction activities. On the other side, the North American market is likely to grow notably owing to the improving transportation systems and wide range of major construction projects such as the building of dams, bridges, skyscrapers, roads, and others. Manufacturers in this region use high-performance fly ash mixes for gaining superior strength and longevity in the respective projects.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Insights:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/fly-ash-market-101087





Competitive Landscape

Consolidated Nature of Market will Intensify Competition

The market is consolidated in nature with the companies holding an average of 50% or more fly ash market share. This is owing to the massive investment made on resources for research and development of various fly ash products, and expansion of product portfolio into various geographies. On the other side, small and medium-sized companies are engaging in collaborative efforts such as mergers and acquisitions, agreements and contracts, joint ventures, and partnerships to attract more revenue to the market during the forecast period.





List of Fly Ash Market Manufacturers include:

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V.

Charah, LLC.

Cement Australia Pty Limited

Duromar, Inc.

Aggregate Industries

Boral Ltd.

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Titan America LLC.

Salt River Materials Group

Tarmac Holdings Limited

Other Players





Key Industry Developments of the Market include:

September 2018 – A major company dealing with coal combustion products called Boral Limited acquired 4.5 million tons of pozzolanic deposits located in central Utah, United States of America.







Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/fly-ash-market-101087





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Advanced Ceramics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Alumina Zirconia, Titanate, Silicon Carbide, Silicon Nitride, and Others), End-Use (Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Medical, Chemical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Beverage Cartons Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Refrigerated Carton, Shelf-Stable Carton), By Application (Fruit & Vegetable Juices, Dairy Products, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™