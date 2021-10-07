Global Automatic Dog feeder market to garner $998.7 million by 2030: Allied Market Research

“Increase in the working population is a key factor causing a rise in demand for the global automatic dog feeder market. There is also an increase in awareness concerning pet feeding practices, which is propelling the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the market severely, especially the offline segment of the market.”

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automatic dog feeder market generated $344.6 million in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $998.7 million by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 8.0 % from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, future estimations, emerging and current trends, and key players.

Rise in the working population including men and women, increase in the rate of adoption of dogs, and surge in health awareness concerning pet health are the key factors driving the global automatic dog feeder market. However, inclination towards other pets such as cats along with noisy feeding machines can hamper the automatic dog feeder market. On the other hand, a smart pet feeder with a built-in camera and voice assistants and online availability of the product create opportunities for the dog feeder market players.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Automatic Dog Feeder Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14107?reqfor=covid

Covid-19 impact on global automatic dog feeder market:

The offline sales channels of the automatic dog feeder market got affected severely due to the Covid-19 pandemic as brick and mortar stores wereshut down across the globe to stop the infection from spreading.

The market also witnessed positive growth due to increased acceptance of pet and related products and solutions.

The global automatic dog feeders market is estimated to witness positive growth in the post-pandemic world.

The report segments the global automatic dog feeder market on the basis of type, distribution channel, nature, and region.

Based on type, the programmable dog feeder segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the total share, and is anticipated to maintain the lead during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report has also covered the gravity dog feeder segment.

Download Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14107

Based on nature, the traditional dog feeder segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more thantwo-thirds of the global automatic dog feeder market. The same segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period. However, the smart dog feeder segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2030 .

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global automatic dog feeder market analyzed in the research include Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc. Corporation, Dogness International, Petlibro, Petkit, Trixie Heimtier bedarf Gmbh & Co., Radio System Corporation, Tuya Smart, Vet Innovations, Inc., and Wopet Pet Product Ltd.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14107

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com