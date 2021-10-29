Omni Logistics Enterprise Data Warehouse Success Story
Omni Logistics EDW consolidates key logistics data from commercial-off-the-shelf applications in use to achieve a broad view of data with real-time analytics
ClearView Project, assisted by BizCloud Experts, is a strategic initiative at OmniLogistics to help create a single source of truth to drive Enterprise wide KPIs, APIs and eventually intelligence””DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omni Logistics consolidates key logistics data from all existing commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) applications in use and achieves an integrated view of the enterprise data with real-time analytics. This was achieved with the Help of AWS Advanced Partner, BizCloud Experts. This solution helped OmniLogistics process over 2,500+ shipment and milestone updates; improved their database performance by 49.74%; provided marketing team and leaders with multiple Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and dashboards for updates on total shipments, expenditures, deliveries, and more for better operational capabilities. Using platforms and services like Amazon RedShift, AWS Lambda, Amazon EC2 (Elastic Compute Cloud), Amazon QuickSight, Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon CloudWatch, and others, the Amazon Web Services partner BizCloud Experts helped them bring business agility and lower their operational costs.
— Christi Liebe, Global Chief Information Officer, Omni Logistics
“If I tried to generate this report on the older setup, I would have brought down the entire application," says Keith Sethman, Vice President, Data Science, Omni Logistics. "I can now generate larger reports in a shorter period than before without affecting other users.”
The project started by tactically solving performance issues in their existing key Transportation Management Systems (TMS) and strategically enabled it as an upstream for data pipelines to consolidate from major COTS Systems in use. This is critical as growth in Omni Logistics has been driven by M&A activity and replacing COTS systems could lead to major disruptions to the operating entities. Consolidating this data in EDW was strategic to ensure that the KPIs and Dashboards can be seamlessly integrated to provide a broad view of the Enterprise data.
“BizCloud Experts has been an invaluable partner, we've used them on multiple occasions over the past few years. They are extremely knowledgeable, very flexible, and act in our best interests." Said Troy Washburn, Vice President, Business Applications, OmniLogistics. "They have my utmost confidence and continue to justify our partnership year over year.”
About Omni Logistics
Omni Logistics is a privately owned global 3PL provider. As a privately held 3PL provider, it specializes in providing unique, custom supply chain solutions for a long list of global customers. Whether you need assistance finding temperature‑controlled warehouses, turnkey staffing or global shipping solutions, Omni is here to help. Omni Logistics applies a high level of focus on order accuracy and accountability from inception to the final mile. Our goal is a seamless partnership that delivers confidence, removes risk, and provides a level of customization unique among 3PL providers.
About BizCloud Experts
BizCloud Experts is an AWS Advanced Partner headquartered in Lewisville, TX. We innovate, transform and seamlessly blend digital and physical platforms to deliver highly scalable production-ready solutions that contribute to our customers' success. BizCloud Experts is recognized as a leader in developing solutions using serverless computing technologies, building next generations contact center solutions, and enabling DevOps / automating IT services. . To learn more, visit http://www.bizcloudexperts.com or follow us on Facebook, Linked-In, Twitter.
