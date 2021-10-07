Pioneering Brand Benedetta Relaunches The Clearing Spray Palm Purifier
The Product Is A Fan Favorite And 1st Of Its Kind Hand SanitizerSONOMA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benedetta is the first and only skin care line formulated using 100% botanical, Certified Organic & Biodynamic ingredients. Today, the innovative brand relaunches the 1st clean and effective hand sanitizer with a new name tagline Palm Purifier.
Created by Benedetta’s founder, Julia Faller, the Clearing Spray, Palm Purifier is the 1st of its kind, clean, 100% organic and safe hand sanitizer. It’s comprised of more than 90% Certified Organic & Biodynamic plant alcohols.
The products are cultivated, harvested, and processed in accordance with its vibrational structure not altered in a laboratory to mimic a nutrient. The Clearing Spray, Palm Purifier does not harm delicate immunity, as it does not consist of harsh unnatural, petrochemicals, that can strip both good and bad bacteria.
"I founded and formulated my skin care line to care for the skin's ultimate behavior by utilizing the efficacy of botanicals at 100% in synergies for a true holistic approach. Based on the science of plants and their affinity to the skin's elimination and renewal processes.
This unique and authentic hand sanitizer was consciously created ahead of its time in 2000. The design and intention was to purify without drying the skin or removing beneficial flora with synthetic chemicals or with hot, stripping essential oils, no matter how clean.” -Julia Faller, Founder/Formulator
Benedetta’s Clearing Spray Palm Purifier has been showcased on "Queer Eye For The Straight Guy”, after Bravo Network’s show producers did an internet search for Organic Hand Sanitizers.
All Benedetta preparations are non-fragranced; the fresh and vital aromas are all active ingredients with precise, accurate percentages to affect the perfect union.
Benedetta’s Clearing Spray Palm Purifier is available now at www.benedetta.com.
EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Benedetta and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.
Nancy Trent/Pamela Wadler
Trent and Company
+1 212-966-0024
pam@trentandcompany.com