Update on Global Precious Metals Market Share Price Expected to Reach USD 450 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

[205+ Pages Research Study] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the global Precious Metals Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 290 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 450 Billion by 2026, at 6% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2020-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are AvaTrade, XM Global Limited, XTB, Pepperstone, AxiTrader, EToro Ltd., Forex.com, Plus500 Ltd. and Others.

Global Precious Metals Market: Overview

The precious metals are a metallic element that is natural, rare, and difficult to find. Due to their rarity, precious metals have high economic value. Precious metals are solid at room temperature and possess high luster and are usually ductile. They are good conductors of electricity and heat. Predominantly they are referred to as an investment. They are less reactive than other elements. Platinum and gold are prominent metals while silver and other metals are used in industrial applications. All these metals are well known due to their use in art and jewelry.

Industry Major Market Players

AvaTrade

XM Global Limited

XTB

Pepperstone

AxiTrader

EToro Ltd.

Forex.com

Plus500 Ltd.

Henyep Capital Markets (HYCM)

iForex

Goodwill Wealth Management Private Limited

Due to increasing uncertainty in the market, most stockholders are looking for a safe haven in the precious metals commodity. Growing mining sectors are expected to boom the precious metals market. The growing use of precious metals in several industries such as electronics, chemical, jewelry, automotive, oil, and gas, etc. is driving precious metals market growth. Growing consumption of gold and platinum is the major driver of the market. Precious metals are very expensive, if they are not polished properly, they become impure and may lose their luster and make them dull. This factor may curb the growth of the market. Illegal gold mining, political instability may impede market growth. The use of metals such as gold, silver, platinum, etc. in the jewelry, and in investment offers a lucrative opportunity for market growth.

Global Precious Metals Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 290 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 450 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 6% from 2020-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2020-2026 Top Market Players AvaTrade, XM Global Limited, XTB, Pepperstone, AxiTrader, EToro Ltd., Forex.com, Plus500 Ltd. and Others Segments Covered Types, End-users, Applications & Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

By type segment, the precious metals are divided into gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and others. Among these, the gold category highly penetrated the market in 2019, it accounted for more than 40% market share of the global precious metals market. Gold was followed by silver and platinum in 2019. Furthermore, the silver category is expected to grow with high demand globally throughout the estimated period 2020-2026.

By end-user, the global precious metals market is classified into individual, and broker. The individual segment is anticipated to grow in the near future. Increasing interest and knowledge of customers regarding trading is supporting the segment growth. Growing awareness regarding investments and stocks among the people is increasing the customer base for the individual application segment.

The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market shares of each industry player and gives an outline of the market position of key players in the precious metals market. Moreover, the study offers wide coverage of key strategic advances witnessed in the market such as new product launches, acquisitions & mergers, collaborations & joint ventures, funding & VC activities, agreements, partnerships, R&D activities, and regional expansion of key players of the precious metals market.

The research study provides a critical assessment of the precious metals industry by logically segmenting the market on the basis of type, end-user, and regions. Based on the past, present, and future trends, all the segments were analysed from the bottom up, and the market sizes have been estimated from 2020 to 2026.

Precious metals occur naturally and very rare metallic elements that have important economic value. By property, they are lustrous, malleable, and good conductors of electricity and heat. Generally, metals are solid at room temperature. Precious metals are industrial product and it is primarily considered as an investment. Gold and platinum are some of the most well-known precious metals of the industry. While the coinage metal and silver are used in industrial applications, such as jewelry, and art.

By geography, the Asia-pacific region dominated the global precious metals market in 2019. The Asia-pacific region was valued at around USD 140 billion in 2019, owing to the rising demand for gold and silver in various countries of this region. Low-interest rates and negative yields, with stringent monetary policies in developing and developed countries may project the precious metals market’s growth.

Browse the full “Precious Metals Market By Type (Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium, Others) and By End-User (Individual, Broker): Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/precious-metals-market-by-type-gold-silver-platinum

This report segments the precious metals market as follows:

Global Precious Metals Market: By Type Analysis

Gold

Silver

Platinum

Palladium

Others

Global Precious Metals Market: By End-User Analysis

Individual

Broker

