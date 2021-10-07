Breaking: MRHB DeFi Opens Up Private Sale Rounds to its Community Members

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Socially conscious and ethical DeFi ecosystem MRHB DeFi is democratizing access to its private sale by allowing its public community members to partake in the pre-public sale rounds. Usually reserved only for the larger and institutional investors, the earlier stage private sale rounds offer early access, with investors able to enjoy privileged pricing.



MRHB’s community has reached 20,000 members in less than four months and to better reward their early supporters, MRHB has eliminated the large minimum participation amount required, in effect, leveling the playing field for smaller investors by offering access at pre-IDO prices. MRHB has officially announced that registration for the Pre-Public Sale Round 1 starts today, 7th October at 1PM UTC.

“In line with our ethos of inclusion, MHRB DeFi is pleased to offer this unique opportunity to our loyal community who has supported us from the beginning,” says MRHB DeFi CEO Naquib Mohammed . “Our inclusive and ethical philosophies promote equitable sharing of opportunities. This applies to our token launch as well as our products, so we stay true to our vision of empowering communities.”

Strategic Investments and Strong Support from Partnerships

Having onboarded institutional investors such as Mozaic of New World Group, Sheesha Finance , Contango Digital Assets and NewTribe Capital , to name a few, the DeFi ecosystem startup has received strategic investments which also comprise partnership support in various areas including advisory, marketing, networking, amongst others.

MRHB is currently developing eight different Shariah-compliant DeFi products, with the first being its Souq NFT , an NFT creation platform and marketplace which supports multi-chain solutions.

Closely following the launch of the Souq NFT would be the Sahal Wallet , a multi-asset, non-custodial wallet that makes it easy to invest in halal crypto assets with in-built shariah-screening.

MRHB DeFi was founded with a vision of bringing societies and communities not familiar with decentralized finance into the cryptoverse, and has a particular focus on delivering halal DeFi services which adhere to the ethical investment and financing principles of Islamic faith. Such business practices include those that avoid interest, usury, exploitation and other acts deemed unethical.

With more than US$3 trillion of liquidity invested in the Islamic finance market, bringing even a tiny portion of this to DeFi will represent a major step forward in the growth of DeFi worldwide whose total value locked is estimated to be around US$150 billion.

About MRHB DeFi

MRHB DeFi is a halal, decentralised finance platform built to bring ethics to the DeFi space with an approach that supports the inclusion of faith-based and other excluded communities, in addition to existing crypto-natives. Everyone can then benefit from the full empowerment potential of DeFi to help build a true peer-to-peer financial and economic value system.

Based on the tenets of blockchain such as trust, transparency, and security, MRHB DeFi has encapsulated universally applicable principles of Shariah into those tenets of blockchain to render a suite of offerings.

The project is backed by a diverse and strong team with backgrounds spanning crypto, technology, shariah, finance and seasoned institutional veterans of industry. The public sale offering will be in December. Register your interest and read more about MRHB DeFi’s Shariah Concept Paper, Lite and White Paper here .

