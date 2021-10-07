Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size to Reach $26.04 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Rise in prevalence of mental health disorders and increase in awareness of psychological disorders drive the growth of the global antipsychotic drugs market. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic have had a negative impact the global antipsychotic drugs market because few specialized mental health provision has been cut to increase capacity to treat physical impact of COVID-19.

Rise in prevalence of mental health disorders and increase in awareness of psychological disorders drive the growth of the global antipsychotic drugs market. However, side-effects of antipsychotic therapeutics restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, high growth potential in developing economies present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic have had a negative impact the global antipsychotic drugs market.

Few specialized mental health provision has been cut to increase capacity to treat physical impact of COVID-19.

Moreover, many general hospital psychiatric wards have been converted into COVID-19 wards. These factors hampered the global antipsychotic drugs market to a great extent.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global antipsychotic drugs market based on therapeutic class, application, distribution channel, and region.

Based on therapeutic class, the second generation segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030, while first generation registered CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online pharmacies segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the global antipsychotic drugs market across North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly half of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global antipsychotic drugs market analyzed in the research include Eli Lily and Company, AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.

