Children Entertainment Centers Market to Reach $15.37 billion by 2026 - 8.4% CAGR Recorded
The popularity of children entertainment centers is like to grow due to the rise in the number of malls with 3D technology, virtual reality gaming, and othersPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children entertainment centers are small amusement parks or entertainment zones, which serve local communities in big and small cities. The popularity of children entertainment centers is expected to increase primarily due to rise in number of malls across the globe especially in North America and Asia-Pacific. Rise in number of visitors in these malls on weekends is expected to drive the growth of the market. As the children entertainment centers are designed to keep the entire family engaged at a significantly less per person cost as compared to a traditional amusement park, it is expected to drive the growth of the market.
According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Children’s Entertainment Centers Market by Visitor Demographics, Facility Size, Revenue Source, and Activity Area Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global children’s entertainment centers market size was valued at $8.15 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $15.37 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2019 to 2026.
Moreover, rise in hosting private celebrations such as corporate events and birthday parties at these centers, as they are located in areas such as malls is further expected to drive of the children entertainment centers market growth. Furthermore, rise in disposable income of per capita and gaming favorable youth demographics in the regions across the globe are some of the major factors that propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, availability of diversified gaming and entertainment options at children entertainment centers is another factor expected to boost the growth of the market.
By application, the arcade studios segment dominated the global children entertainment centers market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. However, AR and VR gaming zones segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in terms of CAGR in the global kids entertainment centers market share during the forecast period owing to increase in adoption of VR headsets by players in the market to offer virtual reality entertainment experiences to increase the revenue generation of its centers.
In 2018, the entry fees & ticket sales segment was the highest contributor to the global children entertainment centers market and is projected to remain dominant during the forecast period. However, the food & beverage segment is expected to witness highest growth, due to the increase in availability of different food options for kids as well as adults. Moreover, people are also preferring these entertainment centers as a location of choice for corporate parties and birthday parties for children as well as adults. This trend increases the revenue generation from the food & beverage segment.
Key Findings of the Children’s Entertainment Centers Market:
• By visitor demographics, the families with children (9-12) segment is expected to exhibit significant growth in the global children entertainment centers market analysis during the forecast period.
• By facility size, the 1 to 10 acres segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2018. This is attributed to its small size centers that can be developed in city areas with high accessibility to families near it.
• By revenue source, the entry fees & ticket sales segment generated the highest revenue in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance in the global children entertainment centers market trends.
• By activity area, the AR and VR gaming zones segment are expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in demand for immersive experiences among gaming individuals across the globe.
• By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the Kids entertainment centers market forecast period.
Some of the key kids entertainment centers market players profiled in the global children entertainment centers industry include Dave & Buster’s, CEC Entertainment, Inc., Cinergy Entertainment, KidZania, Scene 75 Entertainment Centers, The Walt Disney Company, Lucky Strike Entertainment, FunCity, Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and LEGOLAND Discovery Center.
